Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Juan Pablo Montoya believes some F1 fans assume McLaren are prioritising Lando Norris’s world championship tilt over Oscar Piastri’s after the Brit was booed at the last two races.

After falling 34 points behind six races ago, Norris has launched a sterling comeback and, having won the last two races in Mexico and Brazil, now has a 24-point cushion with three rounds remaining and 83 points left on the table.

However, with no obvious reason apparent, Norris has been subject to jeers while being interviewed after both his recent wins, with boos audible while the 26-year-old stood on top of the podium as well.

A Mexican journalist hypothesised that some fans were angry at McLaren’s perceived favouritism of Norris over Piastri, signalled by the swapping of positions in Monza in September, which the Brit has rejected. But ex-McLaren driver Montoya has encouraged Norris to use the “hate as fuel.”

"Everyone is booing Lando Norris because they all assume McLaren is prioritising him to win the championship,” the Colombian said.

“I think McLaren have changed the car to make it stronger in qualifying and Norris can drive it… Oscar Piastri can't.”

While Norris has found form at just the right time, Piastri’s peerless season has fallen off a cliff and the Australian is without a podium in five races now.

Meanwhile, Racing Bulls apologised on Wednesday after a staff member was filmed encouraging the boos after Sunday’s race in Sao Paulo.

“Formula 1 is not a popularity contest, it's about destroying your opponents,” Montoya said, in association with PokerStrategy. “If fans and drivers hate you, it's an even better reason to destroy them with your performances.

“The hate can be used as fuel – it makes the wins even more satisfying."

Lando Norris celebrates his victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Andre Penner/AP) ( AP )

When asked about the boos in Mexico, Norris seemed unbothered: “I don’t know why, to be honest. People can do what they want honestly, that is sport sometimes, I can’t stop laughing when I get booed.

“You don’t want it, I’d prefer if people cheer for me. Who knows? I just concentrate on doing my thing. If they want to continue they can.

“Sure, if they want to think that they can do whatever they want. For us as a team we tried to do things fairly. Same with last year in Budapest – I let Oscar win the race he deserved to win.

“If they want to have the three points back, they can. Oscar deserved the win in Budapest, I deserved the win in Monza.”

The next F1 race is the Las Vegas Grand Prix on 20-22 November. Norris cannot claim the championship at the next round, but can set up his crowning moment for the penultimate round in Qatar.