F1 standings after Brazil GP as Lando Norris extends lead to Oscar Piastri
Norris sealed a perfect weekend in Brazil as Piastri lost more ground in the race
McLaren's Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to stretch his Formula One lead to 24 points on Sunday after teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri picked up a penalty for causing a collision and finished fifth.
Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli hung on for a career-best second place with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third after starting from the pitlane, another astonishing performance from the four-time world champion who won from 17th on the grid last year.
Australian Piastri, who started fourth at Interlagos with sprint winner Norris on pole, had to serve a 10-second penalty for an early clash with Antonelli that put Ferrari's Charles Leclerc out of the race.
George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, who consolidated second place overall in a constructors' championship already won by McLaren.
Here’s how the standings look after the Brazil GP
F1 driver standings after Brazil GP
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 390 points
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 366 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 341 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 276 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 214 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 148 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 122 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 45 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 41 points
11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points
12. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 40 points
13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 38 points
14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 36 points
15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 30 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings (TBC)
1. McLaren - 721 points (champions)
2. Mercedes - 370 points
3. Ferrari - 364 points
4. Red Bull - 351 points
5. Williams - 111 points
6. Racing Bulls - 72 points
7. Aston Martin - 72 points
8. Haas - 62 points
9. Sauber - 60 points
10. Alpine - 21 points
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments