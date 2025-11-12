Racing Bulls issue statement after employee filmed making Lando Norris gesture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Racing Bulls have said a video appearing to show an employee encouraging the booing of McLaren’s title-contender Lando Norris following his victory at the Brazil Grand Prix “does not reflect our team’s values”.

Norris has been surprisingly booed after winning the last two races at the Mexico Grand Prix and Brazil Grand Prix, with the title leader stretching his advantage to 24 points after a dominant weekend in Sao Paolo.

Footage emerged on social media of a Racing Bulls team member gesturing with his thumb down as Norris stood on top of the podium in Brazil, while a smattering of boos could be heard.

“We’re aware of the video from the weekend’s podium,” a team statement said on Wednesday. “It doesn’t reflect our team’s values or the spirit of VCARB. The matter has been handled internally.

“We believe in celebrating great racing and showing respect to every driver, team, and fan both on and off the track.”

Norris took notice of the boos after the Brazil Grand Prix, saying he would, “Just ignore everyone who talks crap about you! Focus on yourself, I’m pushing hard away from the track. It doesn’t come easy for sure - happy to come out with the win.”

The booing of the 25-year-old began two weeks before in Mexico, which a local journalist suggesting that local fans were angered by McLaren’s preferential treatment of Norris to his team-mate and title rival Oscar Piastri.

At the time, Norris appeared perplexed and said: “I don’t know why, to be honest. People can do what they want honestly, that is sport sometimes, I can’t stop laughing when I get booed.

( Getty Images )

“You don’t want it, I’d prefer if people cheer for me. Who knows? I just concentrate on doing my thing. If they want to continue they can.

“Sure, if they want to think that they can do whatever they want. For us as a team we tried to do things fairly. Same with last year in Budapest – I let Oscar win the race he deserved to win.

“If they want to have the three points back, they can. Oscar deserved the win in Budapest, I deserved the win in Monza.”