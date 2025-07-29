Kimi Antonelli reveals ‘really nice’ words of wisdom from Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes driver Antonelli, 18, was emotional at the Belgian Grand Prix amid a difficult patch of form
Kimi Antonelli has revealed the advice Lewis Hamilton gave him amid an emotional weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Antonelli, the 18-year-old Italian who replaced Hamilton at Mercedes this season, has endured a difficult run of F1 races since finishing on the podium in Canada last month, retiring from two grands prix and finishing 16th at Spa on Sunday.
Prior to Sunday’s race, Hamilton was spotted leaving the Mercedes motorhome as he paid Antonelli, 22 years his junior, a supportive visit.
Antonelli was emotional in the media pen after being knocked out in Q1 of qualifying on Saturday and, a day later, the Italian revealed what Hamilton said to him amid a tricky period.
“He came to say hi to the team and definitely we had a couple of words,” Antonelli said. “He was telling me to keep my head up and that it’s normal to have bad weekends.
“And to just keep believing. It was really nice.”
Hamilton, who was arguably the last driver to make his F1 debut with a top team with McLaren in 2007, threw his support behind the teenager.
“I can’t imagine what it’s like at 18, or try to imagine what it’s like at 18, to do what he’s doing,” Ferrari driver Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.
“He’s been doing fantastic. But to be thrown in at the deep end at 18… he hadn’t even had his driving licence when he first started racing.
“I think it's a lot on someone's shoulders. He's doing a great job and he's got a great group of people around him. So, I think you've just got to take it in your stride, which I think he is.
“And he's got Bono [Peter Bonnington, who used to work with Hamilton] by his side. He doesn't have anyone better.”
Hamilton joked in Thursday’s press conference that he could help Antonelli “work” Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, as the Italian eyes a new contract with the Silver Arrows.
Wolff, with Max Verstappen set to stay at Red Bull for 2026, admitted it is now his “priority” to keep his current driver line-up of Antonelli and George Russell for next year.
Antonelli is seventh in the world championship after 13 races, 94 points behind teammate Russell.
