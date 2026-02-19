F1 testing 2026 live: Max Verstappen out on track on second day in Bahrain
The 2026 Formula 1 season is a fortnight away from starting in Australia and the teams and drivers will be making their final checks at this week’s final pre-season test in Bahrain.
With new engine and chassis regulations this season, the grid has already undertaken eight days of testing - five in a private format in Barcelona and three last week in Bahrain. This final three-day event is the final action before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 6-8 March.
Mercedes came out the strongest from Barcelona but Red Bull, in partnership with new engine partner Ford, were impressive last week in Sakhir, despite Max Verstappen describing this new generation of car as “anti-racing” and “like Formula E on steroids.” Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was also among the drivers unimpressed by aspects of the new machinery.
Further discussions will be taking place between all 11 teams and the FIA this week over a myriad of issues, including the ongoing engine compression row and the safety of race starts, as the new campaign draws ever closer.
Max Verstappen goes top
Early statement from the Dutchman.
He puts his Red Bull top with a 1:34:620, nearly a second quicker than any of his rivals but, still, slower than yesterday’s times in the 1:33s.
Ten laps on the board for Verstappen, too...
Lando Norris goes quickest
Lando Norris’ time of 1:35.406 puts him top early on, though that’s some way short of yesterday’s leading laps.
Meanwhile, no sign of Cadillac again from the off...
Who's driving this morning?
McLaren - Lando Norris
Mercedes - George Russell
Red Bull - Max Verstappen
Ferrari - TBC
Williams - Alex Albon
Racing Bulls - Liam Lawson
Aston Martin - Fernando Alonso
Haas - Ollie Bearman
Audi - Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine - Franco Colapinto
Cadillac - Valtteri Bottas
Morning session underway
A typically perfect Bahraini morning as we get underway with the first four-hour session of the day!
NEWS: F1 trials unique ‘blue warning’ race start at Bahrain pre-season testing
Formula 1 has trialled a new race start procedure – involving flashing blue grid panels – at pre-season testing in Bahrain.
Following discussions in a meeting of the F1 Commission on Wednesday, 10 cars trialled a fresh procedure on Wednesday, with a “five-second, blue pre-start warning” before the usual five red lights illuminate and vanish.
The drivers completed two formation laps before setting up on the grid and undertaking the new protocol. With noisy revving engines, all 10 cars moved off the line, with some experiencing more wheelspin than others. Further trials will take place on Thursday and Friday.
F1 trials unique ‘blue warning’ race start at Bahrain pre-season testing
Good morning!
Welcome to live coverage of day two of pre-season testing in Bahrain!
We’re set to see Max Verstappen for the first time this week, as he takes to the Red Bull car for a full day of running.
Full day 1 leaderboard
1 George Russell (GB) Mercedes 1:33:459
2 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren +0.010
3 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari +0.280
4 Lando Norris (GB) McLaren +0.593
5 Kimi Antonelli (Ita) Mercedes +0.699
6 Isack Hadjar (Fra) Red Bull +0.801
7 Lewis Hamilton (GB) Ferrari +0.840
8 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Williams +1.654
9 Franco Colapinto (Arg) Alpine +1.795
10 Gabriel Bortoleto (Brz) Audi +1.804
11 Alex Albon (Tha) Williams +2.231
12 Liam Lawson (NZ) Racing Bulls +2.294
13 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine +2.439
14 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin +2.515
15 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine +2.959
16 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin +3.077
17 Nico Hülkenberg (Ger) Audi +3.282
18 Arvid Lindblad (GB) Racing Bulls +3.310
19 Oliver Bearman (GB) Haas +3.311
20 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Cadillac +3.787
21 Sergio Pérez (Mex) Cadillac +4.732
Afternoon laps completed:
Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 70
George Russell (Mercedes) - 76
Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - 44
Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) - 66
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - 26
Carlos Sainz (Williams) - 55
Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) - 61
Oliver Bearman (Haas) - 42
Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) - 71
Franco Colapinto (Alpine) - 60
Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) - 35
Practice start procedure
A lot of revving, a lot of wheelspin, but all 10 cars got away OK!
So the systems work. Let’s see how further trials go tomorrow and on Friday...
