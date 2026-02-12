Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen has described F1’s new set of regulations as “anti-racing”, claiming the energy management aspect of the 2026 rules makes it feel like “Formula E on steroids.”

Arguably the biggest rules change in F1’s 76-year history, with new engine and chassis regulations for the 2026 season and beyond, have divided opinion up and down the now-11-team Formula 1 grid.

In the midst of the second pre-season test in Bahrain this week, four-time world champion Verstappen has delivered a damning verdict, despite Red Bull impressing in the first few days while producing their own power unit for the first time alongside Ford.

“To drive, not a lot of fun to be honest,” he said of the new cars, in Bahrain on Thursday.

“I would say the right word is management, but, at the other end, I also know how much work has been going on in the background, also, from the engine side for the guys.

“So, it’s not always the nicest thing to say, but I also want to be realistic. As a driver, the feeling is not very F1-like. It feels a bit more like Formula E on steroids.

“But the rules are the same for everyone, so you have to deal with that. That’s also not my problem because I’m all for that and equal chances. I don’t mind that but, as a pure driver, I enjoy driving flat out and, at the moment, you cannot drive like that.”

With Verstappen pursuing other racing competitions outside of F1 in the last year, with appearances at the Nurburgring in endurance racing and a potential spot at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring race in May mooted, the Dutchman hinted that he could turn his focus away from F1 if the new cars are not enjoyable to drive.

“A winning car, for me, that doesn’t matter,” he added. “It needs to be fun to drive as well. I think, at this stage of my career, also exploring other things outside of Formula 1 to have fun at.

“I know that we’re stuck with this regulation for quite a while. So, yeah, let’s see. The livery looks great, the car looks great. Obviously, the proportion of the car looks good. I think that’s not the problem.

Max Verstappen is unimpressed by the new era of F1 car ( Getty Images )

“It’s just everything else that is a bit, for me, anti-racing.

“Probably people will not be happy with me saying this right now, but I am outspoken, and why am I not allowed to say what I think of my race car?

“I can’t help that. I mean, I didn’t write the regulation. If it was up to non-political aspects of making a regulation, the car would have probably very different origins. But yeah, that’s how it is.”

Charles Leclerc was quickest on day two for Ferrari, followed by McLaren’s Lando Norris and Haas’ Ollie Bearman. Verstappen returns to action on Friday.

The 2026 season starts on 8 March with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.