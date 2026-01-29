F1 2026 testing live: Lewis Hamilton back at wheel of new Ferrari car in Barcelona
Follow live F1 action from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with the first glimpse of the 2026 cars on the racetrack
The 2026 Formula 1 season is upon us and with just six weeks until the first race in Australia, the teams are now preparing for a campaign of unknowns.
New regulations this season mean it is a clean slate for all 11 teams, with Cadillac the first new team on the grid since Haas in 2016. Audi have also taken over Sauber, with Ford partnering with Red Bull to build their own engines.
McLaren won both world championships last year, with Lando Norris claiming his first drivers’ title. Yet this season, Mercedes are rumoured to be the frontrunners, though we won’t know anything until we see the cars out on track.
This week’s test behind-closed-doors in Barcelona is the first of three pre-season sessions for the teams, with official tests in Bahrain next month (11-13 February and 18-20 February). However, Williams won’t be present this week due to delays to their car.
Follow live updates from F1 pre-season testing with The Independent.
James Vowles speaks out on missing F1 testing:
We’ve been hearing from the Williams team principal this afternoon, who has explained his decision to pull the team out of this week’s test:
“It clearly wasn’t our plan [to miss Barcelona] and it’s incredibly painful,” Vowles said, in a conference call on Wednesday. “But it’s also our determination to push to the limits of the regulations.”
In explaining his decision, Vowles said: “There’s no point being just underneath the curb. We need to find the pinpoints and put them right very quickly. I’m confident in our decision to miss Barcelona. I’m pleased to say we’ve passed all necessary tests, we’re ready for Bahrain and we’ll carry out a promotional filming day before that.
“The car this year that we’ve built is about three times more complicated than anything we’ve put through our business before. The amount of load going through our system. We started falling a bit behind. In addition to that, we’ve pushed the boundaries in certain areas. It was only a blip in the grand scheme of things.”
What can we expect tomorrow?
Ferrari will be making their second appearance, while Aston Martin are scheduled to leave the garage for the first time this week.
Whether we see Max Verstappen tomorrow or Friday remains to be seen...
Tune in at 8am (GMT) tomorrow once again to find out!
Kimi Antonelli fastest on day three
That quick time from the Italian this afternoon puts him top at the end of day three, just under two-tenths quicker than Mercedes teammate George Russell.
McLaren’s Lando Norris, who got in some good mileage today, was third-fastest but over a second down on Russell.
Still, a positive day for the world champions, who finally entered the testing arena.
Mercedes one-two on day three of testing
Here are the current fastest laps of the day, with just under half-an-hour to go:
- Kimi Antonelli - 1:17:382
- George Russell - 1:17:580
- Lando Norris - 1:18:725
- Franco Colapinto - 1:19:150
- Ollie Bearman - 1:19:314
- Arvid Lindblad - 1:19:420
- Pierre Gasly - 1:20:413
- Nico Hulkenberg - 1:21:010
ICYMI: Nurburgring series moves March race to accommodate F1 star Max Verstappen
The 2026 Nurburgring racing series has moved its second round in March to accommodate the potential appearance of Max Verstappen at the event.
Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen obtained his A-licence last September to race the infamous 12.94-mile Nordschleife circuit, known as “The Green Hill.” He then won his first GT3 race a few weeks later.
Verstappen, 28, has admitted he would like to appear at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring event in May, which falls between F1 races in Miami and Montreal. However, the Dutchman acknowledged he needed to take part in one NLS (Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie) endurance race in order to be ready to compete in the 24-hour event.
Now, the series have announced that they’ve moved the second round of the 2026 NLS season by one week, to 21 March, to “enable top-tier drivers to compete.” The previous date, 28 March, clashed with F1’s Japanese Grand Prix.
Full story below:
Nurburgring series moves March race to accommodate Max Verstappen
George Russell after testing on Monday:
“It's great to be back out on track driving an F1 car once again! The cars looked really cool out on the circuit and that's positive for our sport. They are quite different for us as drivers but, once you get your head around it, driving them is quite intuitive.
“It's enjoyable being behind-the-wheel and I think there's a lot for fans to look forward to with these new regulations. We are pleased with our day, but I've also been impressed by several other teams too.
“The Red Bull power unit has completed a lot of laps which, given that it's their first engine they've built, means they've clearly done a good job. Haas also managed a similar amount of running to ourselves, so the Ferrari power unit has also put together plenty of mileage. It's not quite how it was in 2014!
“The sport has evolved so much since then and the level, in every single aspect, is so high now.”
Lando Norris back out on track
The world champion, sporting the No 1 on his car, is back out for the final hour of testing in Barcelona.
Can he set a time which beats Antonelli’s, I wonder?
Kimi Antonelli sets quickest time of testing so far
An early testing statement from Kimi Antonelli!
The teenager has just set the fastest time of this week’s test in Barcelona, a 1:17:362, having put the soft tyres on the Mercedes W17.
VIDEO: New aerodynamic features
This brief clip shows the ‘active aero’ on the front and rear wings.
We’ll have to get used to the previously novel sight of the front-wing flapping!
