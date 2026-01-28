F1 2026 testing live: Day 3 start time with McLaren revealing new car in Barcelona
Follow live F1 action from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with the first glimpse of the 2026 cars on the racetrack
The 2026 Formula 1 season is upon us and with just six weeks until the first race in Australia, the teams are now preparing for a campaign of unknowns.
New regulations this season mean it is a clean slate for all 11 teams, with Cadillac the first new team on the grid since Haas in 2016. Audi have also taken over Sauber, with Ford partnering with Red Bull to build their own engines.
McLaren won both world championships last year, with Lando Norris claiming his first drivers’ title. Yet this season, Mercedes are rumoured to be the frontrunners, though we won’t know anything until we see the cars out on track.
This week’s test behind-closed-doors in Barcelona is the first of three pre-season sessions for the teams, with official tests in Bahrain next month (11-13 February and 18-20 February). However, Williams won’t be present this week due to delays to their car.
Follow live updates from F1 pre-season testing with The Independent.
What can we expect tomorrow?
McLaren will feature tomorrow for the first time, even though the weather is set to be wet once again.
The question is: will any of the teams who sat out today opt for some wet running tomorrow?
Catch you tomorrow at 8am (GMT) for day three of the pre-season test in Barcelona!
DAY 2 TIMINGS
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:19:578 (27 laps)
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1:20:844 (66 laps)
- Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) - 1:31:891 (42 laps)
- Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) - 1:32:872 (57 laps)
Day 2 - Ferrari summary
In the end, Lewis Hamilton completed 56 laps, with a fastest time of 1:32:872.
Charles Leclerc, who recorded some dry running this morning before the rain came, posted 64 laps and a quickest time of 1:20:844.
That’s 120 laps in one day for Ferrari - I’d say a solid enough start to their testing programme!
McLaren confirm plans to test Wednesday-Friday
The reigning world champions have missed the first two days to maximise development time on their car, but we will see Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri over the next few days.
Watch this space...
Charles Leclerc on Ferrari's first day in Barcelona: 'The car is very different'
"Very different to what we've been driving so far. So for now, it's all about trying to understand if everything is working properly, which it kind of did.
“It's not the best conditions, because it's been a little bit raining this morning. But actually we did our programme anyway, because again we're not focused on performance whatsoever.
“We're more about looking at all the systems that are new on this car and to see if everything works as it should. And it did, so that's that's a positive, and then we'll slowly go through our programme."
Hamilton briefly in the gravel
Hamilton had a brief off late on in the session, but recovered the car back on track.
Not a huge surprise, given the slippery conditions...
Hadjar crash
From images I’m seeing on social media, Hadjar’s rear-end seems to have collided with the barrier at turn 14.
Damage to the car looks minimal...
Isack Hadjar crashes
We’re hearing word that Isack Hadjar has had a crash at turn 14.
The French driver is out of the car and is said to be OK.
But that’ll be that for his running in the RB22 today...
Bit of fun between the Ferrari boys
There’s always ways to make promotional days a bit lighter...
What did Hamilton say after Friday's shakedown in Fiorano?
“Last year was the first time sitting in a red car and that was so unique as the first time and that will always be the first, but this one, obviously the cockpit’s quite white because we’ve got the livery – it’s great,” he said last week.
“When you come back, you always hope you [still] fit [in the cockpit after the winter break] and fortunately, I fit completely fine.
“It’s just so exciting when they fire the car up and you get the new vibration of the car through your body.And then they open up the [garage] door and you end up going down to Turn 1 where you can see [the fans]. Literally, when they open the door you can see the tifosi.
“That’s something that I will never get used to and something that I’ll never be able to forget. But today is really about reconnecting: reconnecting with the team, reconnecting with that passion of all the people that follow this team.”
We do expect to hear from Hamilton after his outing today, too...
