Lando Norris produced a statement win over Max Verstappen in Singapore to strike another dent into his rival’s world championship lead.

The British driver survived two scrapes with the wall, but still led every lap under the lights of the Marina Bay circuit to take the chequered flag 20.9 seconds clear of Red Bull’s Verstappen.

Norris’ win – the most emphatic of his career so far – means he trails Verstappen by 52 points with 180 points still to play for over the remaining six rounds.

Oscar Piastri finished third, one place ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell with Charles Leclerc fifth for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton started third but crossed the line a disappointing sixth.

See below for the F1 standings after Singapore

Driver Standings after Singapore

1. Max Verstappen - 331 points

2. Lando Norris - 279 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 245 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 237 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 190 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 174 points

7. George Russell - 155 points

8. Sergio Perez - 144 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 24 points

11. Lance Stroll - 24 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Alex Albon - 12 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points

16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points

17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points

20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. McLaren - 516 points

2. Red Bull - 475 points

3. Ferrari - 441 points

4. Mercedes - 329 points

5. Aston Martin - 86 points

6. RB - 34 points

7. Haas - 31 points

8. Williams - 16 points

9. Alpine - 13 points

10. Sauber - 0 points

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are battling for the F1 drivers’ title (David Davies/PA) ( PA )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December