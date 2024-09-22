F1 standings after Singapore Grand Prix as Lando Norris cuts Max Verstappen’s lead
Norris is looking to catch Verstappen and claim his first F1 world title with six races left in 2024
Lando Norris produced a statement win over Max Verstappen in Singapore to strike another dent into his rival’s world championship lead.
The British driver survived two scrapes with the wall, but still led every lap under the lights of the Marina Bay circuit to take the chequered flag 20.9 seconds clear of Red Bull’s Verstappen.
Norris’ win – the most emphatic of his career so far – means he trails Verstappen by 52 points with 180 points still to play for over the remaining six rounds.
Oscar Piastri finished third, one place ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell with Charles Leclerc fifth for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton started third but crossed the line a disappointing sixth.
See below for the F1 standings after Singapore
Driver Standings after Singapore
1. Max Verstappen - 331 points
2. Lando Norris - 279 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 245 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 237 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 190 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 174 points
7. George Russell - 155 points
8. Sergio Perez - 144 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 24 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. McLaren - 516 points
2. Red Bull - 475 points
3. Ferrari - 441 points
4. Mercedes - 329 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. RB - 34 points
7. Haas - 31 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
