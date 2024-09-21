Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career looks doomed again – and he can have no complaints

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

When handed a second chance in Formula One last summer, Daniel Ricciardo had his aspirations set higher than a paltry seat at Red Bull’s sister team. Talking to The Independent, the effervescent Australian made no secret of his desire to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, with 2025 a realistic target. Yet what matters in this sport – beyond a joyous expression and personality – is twofold: the stopwatch and the standings.

Ricciardo, try as he might, has not been up to scratch on both. A crying shame, both for his fans and for fans of the sport. Heading into round 18 of the 2024 season in Singapore this weekend, the 35-year-old is 14th in the championship standings but, more significantly, languishes 10 points behind his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Ricciardo’s F1 future is on the verge of disintegration once again.

RB reserve driver Liam Lawson is on the cusp of a 2025 call-up and speculation is rife that the New Zealander could be promoted to the cockpit ahead of round 19 in Austin on 20 October. This would make this weekend’s grand prix under the lights of the Marina Bay Street Circuit Riccardo’s 257th, and final, race in F1.

“So many things are up in the air,” said a typically honest Ricciardo on Thursday. “Let’s see how this weekend goes. There’s always something to fight for.”

Asked further if he believed this weekend would be his last in F1, he replied: “I would say no but also we know how the sport works. I’ve been around for too long. What’s crazy about the sport is if I go and get a podium this weekend then I’m probably the hottest thing in the sport. That’s the kind of merry-go-round we are on and I know it can change so quickly.”

A podium would be a stretch; a top-10 finish would be more feasible. Unfortunately, that’s something he’s only managed three times this season (four if you include the sprint in Miami). By contrast, Tsunoda – whose spot at RB has already been confirmed for 2025 – has finished in the top 10 seven times.

Ricciardo’s displays this season have been a microcosm of his last five years in F1, ever since he made the ill-advised decision to leave Red Bull at the end of 2018. Forgettable stints at Renault and McLaren followed and even a shock win at Monza in 2021 could not dissuade McLaren chief Zak Brown from looking elsewhere, opting rather cruelly for a younger, fresher Australian in Oscar Piastri.

For the papaya, a call that at the time looked harsh now looks like a masterstroke.

Daniel Ricciardo looks set to be dropped by RB - and it could come after this weekend’s race in Singapore ( Getty Images )

Liam Lawson (left) looks set to receive a call-up to be Yuki Tsunoda’s teammate ( Getty Images )

Of course, much of that is due to Piastri’s impressive first 18 months. He is the sport’s most in-form driver over the last seven races. Food for thought for Ricciardo, both in terms of his current troubles and the underlying feeling that it could have been him thriving in the quickest car on the grid at McLaren. Notably, championship contender Lando Norris was quickest in second practice on Friday.

Ricciardo has shown sparks of his former speed since replacing the axed Nyck de Vries last July. Seventh in Mexico City last year; fourth in the sprint race in Miami in May. But they’ve been few and far between. And what makes the situation even more excruciating for him is that the prize he really wanted – a second shot with the big boys at Red Bull – was within his grasp.

Perez’s uninspiring form had given the driver known as the “Honey Badger” a genuine shot at returning as Verstappen’s teammate next year. Yet the opening of that door has come and gone. RB’s downturn in form in recent months, falling behind Williams in the battle of the backmarkers, has not helped. But Ricciardo has not eked out the maximum potential, week in, week out.

Ricciardo had eyed a spot at Red Bull, but Sergio Perez (left) has retained his seat ( Getty Images )

That’s where you’re judged – and that’s where Ricciardo has fallen short.

A clause in Lawson’s contract means a decision on next year is set to be made in the next few weeks. Shoving in the New Zealander for the remaining six races may seem harsh on Ricciardo, but that’s the way Red Bull works.

In fact, it was Lawson’s performance filling in for an injured Ricciardo around Singapore last year – ninth place, out-qualifying Verstappen – which may have just landed him a spot back on the 20-man grid, albeit 12 months later than he’d hoped.

But Ricciardo can have no complaints. Singapore is usually something of an outlier on the 24-race calendar and that should give the Australian some hope heading into qualifying on Saturday. He was sixth-fastest in practice on Friday, a strong showing if it wasn’t for Tsunoda’s position, two spots ahead in fourth.

He’s still a step behind. Much to the dismay of the romantics and Drive to Survive superfans, Ricciardo looks set to be on his way out once more.