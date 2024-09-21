F1 Singapore GP LIVE: Practice schedule, results and qualifying start time as Lando Norris eyes pole
F1 live updates from the Marina Bay Street Circuit as Norris looks to lay down the final marker in third practice
F1 heads to the original ‘night race’ as the Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the Singapore Grand Prix and round 18 of the 2024 season.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri won an enthralling Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out, with the McLaren star producing one of the drives of the year to beat Charles Leclerc, with George Russell taking third after a late crash between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez.
Lando Norris, despite starting 15th, finished a spot ahead of Max Verstappen in fourth to cut the Dutchman’s lead in the world championship to 59 points with seven races - and three sprint races - remaining.
It was, however, a difficult weekend for Lewis Hamilton, who finished ninth after starting from the pit-lane. Last year in Singapore, Sainz claimed a famous victory for Ferrari in what was the only 2023 race not won by a Red Bull car.
Follow live updates from the Singapore Grand Prix
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Lando Norris fastest!
Statement made.
Norris goes quickest with a 1:29:646, four-tenths ahead of Russell in second and seven-tenths faster than Piastri in third.
Max Verstappen, in fourth, is eight-tenths down on Norris with Leclerc 0.913 secs off suddenly!
Leclerc: “We are very slow. I just have no grip.”
Wow, what a turnaround from yesterday.
5:00 to go.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Here come the qualifying runs!
Russell goes to the top with 15 minutes left, with Piastri second and Verstappen third.
They’re all on the softs now - and the times will tumble!
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Charles Leclerc fastest!
Leclerc sets the new fastest time with a 1:31:525, 0.105 secs ahead of Verstappen and 0.123 secs clear of Norris.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are fourth and fifth respectively.
6-10: Colapinto, Sainz, Ricciardo, Piastri, Perez
It seems Red Bull and Mercedes are back in the hunt after a torrid day yesterday!
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen quickest on mediums!
OK, so this is interesting - it seems Red Bull have sorted out their issues from yesterday!
Max Verstappen much happier over team radio and goes fastest, 0.186 secs ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell.
3-10: Sainz, Norris, Piastri, Perez, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Albon
35:00 left...
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Ten cars out on track!
As the sun falls in Singapore, we have action on track with around half the grid now out on track!
Medium tyres to start with it seems...
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: RED FLAG!
Farcical scenes as the session is red-flagged after five minutes, due to a lizard on track!
And we now have the marshal chasing the lizard off track, much to the amusement of drivers in the garage!
Yet with 50 mins left, we’re back underway!
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: FP3 underway!
We’re underway with the third and final practice session - though no cars out there for the time being!
Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career looks doomed again – and he can have no complaints
When handed a second chance in Formula One last summer, Daniel Ricciardo had his aspirations set higher than a paltry seat at Red Bull’s sister team. As he told The Independent, the effervescent Australian made no secret of his desire to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, with 2025 a realistic target. Yet what matters in this sport – beyond a joyous expression and personality – is two-fold: the stopwatch and the standings.
Ricciardo, try as he might, has not been up to scratch on both. A crying shame, for his fans and fans of the sport. Heading into round 18 of the 2024 season in Singapore this weekend, the 35-year-old is 14th in the championship standings but, more significantly, languishes 10 points behind his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.
And so we arrive to now, with Ricciardo’s F1 future on the verge of disintegration once again.
Full piece below:
Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career looks doomed again – and he can have no complaints
Ricciardo had his sights set on Sergio Perez’s seat at Red Bull but he simply has not been up to scratch at RB
Driver Standings heading into Singapore:
1. Max Verstappen - 313 points
2. Lando Norris - 254 points (-59)
3. Charles Leclerc - 235 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 222 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 166 points
7. Sergio Perez - 143 points
8. George Russell - 128 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 58 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
What are the timings for the Singapore Grand Prix?
All times BST
Saturday 21 September
- Free practice 3: 10:30am
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 22 September
- Race: 1pm
