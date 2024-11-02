F1 standings after Brazil GP sprint as Lando Norris cuts the gap to Max Verstappen
Norris is looking to catch Verstappen and claim his first F1 world title with five races left in 2024
Carlos Sainz took victory at the Mexico Grand Prix for his second race win of the season as Ferrari backed up their victory in Austin with another to move above Red Bull in the Constructor’s Championship.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen drove aggressively and was penalised with a 20-second time penalty which ended his hopes of winning and the drivers’ championship leader managed to recover for a sixth place finish.
But that allowed Lando Norris to cut the gap by 10 points as he claimed second and now trails by 47 points with four races to go.
The Brazilian Grand Prix is next up on the schedule and a sprint race affords more opportunities for the McLaren driver to challenge for the title.
See below for the F1 standings after Mexico
Driver Standings after Brazil GP sprint
1. Max Verstappen - 368 points
2. Lando Norris - 323 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 296 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 258 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 244 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 189 points
7. George Russell - 180 points
8. Sergio Perez - 151 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 31 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points
14. Alex Albon - 12 points
15. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
16. Pierre Gasly - 9 points
17. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 2 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship after Brazil GP sprint
1. McLaren - 566 points
2. Ferrari - 537 points
3. Red Bull Racing -512 points
4. Mercedes - 366 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Haas - 46 points
7. RB - 36 points
8. Williams - 17 points
9. Alpine - 14 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
