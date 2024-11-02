✕ Close Can Lando Norris Still Win The Drivers’ Championship?

F1 rolls around to Brazil next as Interlagos plays host to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix and round 21 of the 2024 season - and the penultimate sprint weekend of the year.

Carlos Sainz won an action-packed Mexico City Grand Prix last time out, as Ferrari took their second consecutive win and narrowed the gap to McLaren in the constructors’ standings.

But the main talking point was another contentious clash between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver, leading the world championship, was handed a 20-second penalty and finished sixth, with Norris coming home in second to cut the deficit in the standings to 47 points.

Charles Leclerc finished third, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth. The seven-time F1 world champion returns to one of his favourite tracks this weekend, on what is the fifth sprint weekend of 2024. Oscar Piastri is on pole for the Saturday sprint.

Follow all the latest updates from the Brazilian Grand Prix with The Independent