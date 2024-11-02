F1 Brazil GP LIVE: Sprint race updates, stream and times as Oscar Piastri starts on pole
F1 live updates as Piastri starts ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris for the Brazil sprint race
F1 rolls around to Brazil next as Interlagos plays host to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix and round 21 of the 2024 season - and the penultimate sprint weekend of the year.
Carlos Sainz won an action-packed Mexico City Grand Prix last time out, as Ferrari took their second consecutive win and narrowed the gap to McLaren in the constructors’ standings.
But the main talking point was another contentious clash between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver, leading the world championship, was handed a 20-second penalty and finished sixth, with Norris coming home in second to cut the deficit in the standings to 47 points.
Charles Leclerc finished third, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth. The seven-time F1 world champion returns to one of his favourite tracks this weekend, on what is the fifth sprint weekend of 2024. Oscar Piastri is on pole for the Saturday sprint.
Follow all the latest updates from the Brazilian Grand Prix with The Independent
Max Verstappen ahead of the sprint:
“It depends on our pace, I’m hoping we can be competitive in this sprint.”
Verstappen starts P4 - he has won all four sprints so far this season.
George Russell ahead of the sprint race:
“We’re gonna be in no-man’s land I think. I’ve got all the new stuff on the car, I don’t think the floor is the reason for our fluctuation. It’s more down to the ride and the way in which it’s hopping around the track.”
Russell starts P6.
Ollie Bearman replaces Kevin Magnussen for the Brazil GP weekend
Haas confirms that Kevin Magnussen will not compete in the São Paulo Grand Prix and Oliver Bearman will race for the team for the remainder of the weekend.
Bearman starts P10 for the sprint.
Max Verstappen on Red Bull’s speed after Friday’s running
“As soon as we went into qualifying, it looked like we were definitely off,” the reigning World Champion told broadcasters after the sprint session.
“A bit difficult on the bumps. I mean, they did the resurfacing, but I think they actually made it worse to drive. It’s extremely bumpy everywhere. That’s not good for our cars.
“The car’s jumping around a lot, and this cost me quite a bit of lap time, unfortunately.”
2024 Constructors’ Championship ahead of Brazil GP sprint
1. McLaren - 566 points
2. Ferrari - 537 points
3. Red Bull Racing -512 points
4. Mercedes - 366 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Haas - 46 points
7. RB - 36 points
8. Williams - 17 points
9. Alpine - 14 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
McLaren have a problem for sprint, says Damon Hill
“They have absolutely nailed it,” Hill told Sky Sports F1 after McLaren’s one-two in sprint qualifying
“McLaren have now got a problem because they’ve got two cars in a very tricky situation with kind of the wrong guy on pole.
“We’re going to have to see what happens in the Sprint.”
2024 Driver Standings ahead of the Brazil GP sprint:
1. Max Verstappen - 362 points
2. Lando Norris - 315 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 291 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 251 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 240 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 189 points
7. George Russell - 177 points
8. Sergio Perez - 150 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 31 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points
14. Alex Albon - 12 points
15. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
16. Pierre Gasly - 9 points
17. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 2 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Sprint race odds!
Brazilian Grand Prix - Sprint Race winner odds
- Lando Norris - 2/5
- Oscar Piastri - 3/1
- Charles Leclerc - 17/2
- Max Verstappen - 14/1
- Carlos Sainz - 28/1
- George Russell - 66/1
- Lewis Hamilton - 150/1
- Alex Albon, Liam Lawson, Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez - 250/1
- Oliver Bearman - 300/1
- Nico Hulkenberg - 500/1
Lando Norris hasn’t spoke to Max Verstappen since Mexico
“We’ve not spoken and I don’t think we need to,” he said. “I’ve got nothing to say. I still have a lot of respect for Max and everything he does. Not respect for what he did last weekend, but respect for him as a person and what he has achieved.
“But it’s not for me to speak to him. I’m not his teacher, I’m not his mentor. Max knows what he has to do. He knows he did wrong. Deep down he does. And it’s for him to change, not for me.
“The stewards did a good job. I think 99 per cent of people who watch Formula One and know Formula One agree with that. I don’t know what to expect this weekend. Obviously I hope for a cleaner battle than we had. But it’s not up to me.”
Charles Leclerc fined for swearing in Mexico GP press conference
Leclerc has been given a fine of 10,000 euros (£7,700), half of which is suspended on the condition he does not commit the same offence in the next 12 months.
Leclerc swore in the post-race news conference after being asked to recall how he had felt when he had nearly lost control of his car through the final corner of the track while trying to defend from McLaren’s Lando Norris.
The stewards at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, who sat in judgement of Leclerc, said the mitigating factor was that the Monegasque “was immediately apologetic”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments