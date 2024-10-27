Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Carlos Sainz took victory at the Mexico Grand Prix for his second race win of the season as Ferrari backed up their victory in Austin with another to move above Red Bull in the Constructor’s Championship.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen drove aggressively and was penalised with a 20-second time penalty which ended his hopes of winning and the drivers’ championship leader managed to recover for a sixth place finish.

But that allowed Lando Norris to cut the gap by 10 points as he claimed second and now trails by 47 points with four races to go.

The Brazilian Grand Prix is next up on the schedule and a sprint race affords more opportunities for the McLaren driver to challenge for the title.

See below for the F1 standings after Mexico

Driver Standings after Mexico GP

1. Max Verstappen - 362 points

2. Lando Norris - 315 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 291 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 251 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 240 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 189 points

7. George Russell - 177 points

8. Sergio Perez - 150 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 31 points

11. Lance Stroll - 24 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points

14. Alex Albon - 12 points

15. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

16. Pierre Gasly - 9 points

17. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points

20. Liam Lawson - 2 points

21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship after Mexico GP

1. McLaren - 566 points

2. Ferrari - 537 points

3. Red Bull Racing -512 points

4. Mercedes - 366 points

5. Aston Martin - 86 points

6. Haas - 46 points

7. RB - 36 points

8. Williams - 17 points

9. Alpine - 14 points

10. Sauber - 0 points

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are battling for the F1 drivers’ title (David Davies/PA) ( PA )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December