Who is Harry Benjamin? Sky F1 make commentator change for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
BBC Radio 5 Live broadcaster Benjamin will replace David Croft at three races again this year
Sky Sports F1’s lead commentator David Croft will miss three races this season – in an identical schedule to last year – with BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Harry Benjamin to replace him this weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Croft has been Sky’s lead commentator since the broadcaster obtained the UK rights to Formula 1 from the BBC in 2012 and, prior to 2024, had not missed a race in that 11-year period.
But having missed Imola, Austria and Azerbaijan in 2024, “Crofty” will again miss the same three races in 2025.
Benjamin, an F1 broadcaster who, as well as 5 Live, also worked on Sky’s coverage of F1 Juniors in 2023, will replace Croft at Imola this weekend, Austria in June and Azerbaijan in September.
Speaking to The Independent in 2024 about missing races for the first time in over a decade, Croft said: “It’s more about keeping fresh for the whole season. I’m not getting any younger.
“I’ve given up and sacrificed a lot for my career. I want to give a bit of time back to my family and not be on the other side of the world.
“But I also want to sit and watch a race at home. I want to enjoy it. Maybe I can learn something by not commentating on a race.
“I can spot a few things when I’m watching – I want to see what the viewer sees.”
Prior to his work at Sky, the 53-year-old Croft was 5 Live’s commentator from 2006-2011, only missing one race – the 2007 European Grand Prix – in that period for the birth of his son.
He has covered more than 350 races during his career.
