Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sky Sports F1’s lead commentator David Croft will miss three races this season – in an identical schedule to last year – with BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Harry Benjamin to replace him this weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Croft has been Sky’s lead commentator since the broadcaster obtained the UK rights to Formula 1 from the BBC in 2012 and, prior to 2024, had not missed a race in that 11-year period.

But having missed Imola, Austria and Azerbaijan in 2024, “Crofty” will again miss the same three races in 2025.

Benjamin, an F1 broadcaster who, as well as 5 Live, also worked on Sky’s coverage of F1 Juniors in 2023, will replace Croft at Imola this weekend, Austria in June and Azerbaijan in September.

Speaking to The Independent in 2024 about missing races for the first time in over a decade, Croft said: “It’s more about keeping fresh for the whole season. I’m not getting any younger.

“I’ve given up and sacrificed a lot for my career. I want to give a bit of time back to my family and not be on the other side of the world.

“But I also want to sit and watch a race at home. I want to enjoy it. Maybe I can learn something by not commentating on a race.

open image in gallery Harry Benjamin replaces David Croft for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix ( Getty )

open image in gallery Croft will miss three races for Sky Sports F1 this season ( Getty Images )

“I can spot a few things when I’m watching – I want to see what the viewer sees.”

Prior to his work at Sky, the 53-year-old Croft was 5 Live’s commentator from 2006-2011, only missing one race – the 2007 European Grand Prix – in that period for the birth of his son.

He has covered more than 350 races during his career.