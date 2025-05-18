F1 Imola GP LIVE: Race updates as Lewis Hamilton looks to fight back after Ferrari disaster
Follow live updates as Max Verstappen takes the lead from Oscar Piastri with stunning overtake
Oscar Piastri claimed pole position in a dramatic qualifying session for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola as Lewis Hamilton suffered an early exit in his first home race for Ferrari and Yuki Tsunoda walked away from a major crash.
Piastri delivered a flawless lap when it mattered to beat Max Verstappen's time by just 0.034 seconds, after the Dutchman surged to the top of the charts in pursuit of a third successive pole.
Lando Norris could manage only fourth for McLaren - over three tenths off the pole pace - after being edged out at the last by George Russell, who will start from third for Mercedes.
Hamilton had expressed excitement and expectation ahead of his first home race weekend as a Ferrari driver but his Saturday ended in bitter disappointment after he was knocked out in the second part of qualifying.
Follow live updates from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with The Independent
Virtual safety car! (Lap 29/63)
This is a dream for those yet to stop!
Esteban Ocon has stopped on the grass on the exit of turn 6!
Verstappen pits - 2.3 seconds - and comes out with a 21-second lead to Piastri!
Hamilton also pits...
Piastri passes Hadjar! (Lap 28/63)
The Australian up to P4 with a move down the main straight and into the first chicane!
Alex Albon, in third, is seven seconds down the road.
1-10: Verstappen, Norris, Albon, Piastri, Hadjar, Antonelli, Hamilton, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Bearman
Oscar Piastri passes Lewis Hamilton! (Lap 27/63)
Piastri is slowly but surely making his way through the pack... but it’s killing his tyres and Verstappen has a 30-plus second lead to the Australian.
Piastri gets past Hamilton now... Antonelli soon follows.
Piastri up to P5.
Lewis Hamilton on team radio (Lap 23/63)
Hamilton: “Can we undercut these guys?”
Engineer: “We don’t think it’s worth it, not ruling out plan C.”
Hamilton: “Understood.”
Meanwhile, Piastri takes Hulkenberg for P7 - all of the top-six are yet to pit.
Top-10: Verstappen, Norris, Albon, Hadjar, Antonelli, Hamilton, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Leclerc, Bearman
Russell is down in P12... way behind Leclerc who started eight places behind him!
Piastri passes Tsunoda (Lap 18/63)
Super move from Piastri, around the outside of the first chicane to get ahead of Verstappen’s teammate!
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is now sixth but is yet to pit.
Top-10: Verstappen, Norris, Albon, Hadjar, Antonelli, Hamilton, Hulkenberg, Piastri, Colapinto, Bearman
Leclerc P12; Russell P13.
Max Verstappen opting not to pit! (Lap 17/63)
Verstappen has decided not to cover Piastri and is staying out... for now!
Piastri is now looking to overtake Verstappen’s teammate Yuki Tsunoda for P10...
Oscar Piastri pits! (Lap 14/63)
A 3.6-second pit-stop for the pole-sitter, and he comes out in P12!
Max Verstappen now has a 10-second lead to Lando Norris in second, with Alex Albon up to third!
The order all over the place at the moment, given the pit-stops!
Charles Leclerc pits too! (Lap 12/63)
Leclerc pits from the top-10 and drops to P17... will this be a two-stop race?
Meanwhile, Piastri on team radio: “Plan A is very ambitious at the moment.”
Presumably that’s a one-stop...
Norris takes third place (Lap 11/63)
Norris gets is done for third place!
The McLaren has superior speed heading into the Villeneuve chicane and swoops into the top-3!
Russell pits a lap later... and drops to 16th.
Lando Norris eyeing a move on George Russell!
Norris has DRS and is on the gearbox of Russell in P3 - but it’s a tricky track to overtake at! Russell is defending well... for now.
“I’m not sure how I’m going to make the target lap time for the tyres pushing like this,” says Russell.
