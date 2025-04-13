Oscar Piastri lays down F1 title gauntlet to Lando Norris with victory in Bahrain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oscar Piastri eased to victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix as Lando Norris battled back from his disappointing qualifying to finish third.

The Australian converted his pole position into a commanding win under the lights at the Sakhir circuit, coming home over 15 seconds ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell.

Norris, who began the weekend with a one-point lead in the championship, overcame a five-second penalty and a ding-dong battle with Charles Leclerc to finish on the podium.

Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton secured fourth and fifth for Ferrari, while Max Verstappen finished sixth.

Norris retained his championship lead and is now three points clear of his team-mate Piastri in the standings.

McLaren looked set to dominate the weekend – as predicted by their rivals – after topping every practice session but Norris’ slip-up at the death in qualifying left him with work to do from sixth.

The British driver said he was “clueless” about how to get pace from his car after qualifying but he was certainly quick off the line, surging past Pierre Gasly and Kimi Antonelli by the first corner before dispatching Leclerc.

Norris’ positive opening was soon dashed as he was hit with a five-second penalty for a false start – Verstappen flagging it on the radio as replays showed the championship leader comfortably ahead of his grid box.

Russell also made a strong start to claim second but could not keep pace with Piastri out front.

open image in gallery Piastri came home 15 seconds ahead of second-placed George Russell

Norris pitted after 10 laps to try and undercut Russell – who waited three laps to make his stop and emerged still just ahead of the McLaren.

Leclerc and Hamilton both started on medium tyres from second and ninth respectively and each pitted after 17 laps, the Monegasque urging his team to “please consider” a different strategy.

TOP-10 - BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 1. Oscar Piastri 2. George Russell 3. Lando Norris 4. Charles Leclerc 5. Lewis Hamilton 6. Max Verstappen 7. Pierre Gasly 8. Esteban Ocon 9, Yuki Tsunoda 10. Ollie Bearman

The Scuderia pair came alive in their second stint, Hamilton surging past Yuki Tsunoda and Verstappen as Leclerc charged after Norris.

Leclerc was unable to make his first pass stick but did next time around, blasting around the outside to claim third.

The race picture changed on lap 32 as debris from Tsunoda and Carlos Sainz’s collision brought out a safety car.

Mercedes gave Russell – in second – the soft tyre with 24 laps remaining in a move he described as “audacious”.

Norris tried to overtake Leclerc as the race resumed but was instead passed by Hamilton. He soon reclaimed fourth place but did so by leaving the track as McLaren told Norris to hand the place back.

open image in gallery McLaren claimed their third win of the season ( Getty Images )

Norris was soon back ahead of the seven-time world champion, who said his hard tyre “sucked”.

Leclerc’s battle with Norris unfolded over the final 10 laps. The McLaren man locked up as he attempted to go round the outside of turn one on lap 46 before he was off the track as he attempted the same move three laps later.

Norris claimed he was pushed off by Leclerc, but the stewards did not agree.

The British driver finally got the job done on lap 52 and piled the pressure on compatriot Russell, who held on to finish second.

As the action unfolded behind him, Piastri kept a cool head in the desert and his win never looked in any doubt.

Verstappen, who claimed a surprise win in Japan last weekend, endured a miserable afternoon with two slow pit stops hitting his chances.