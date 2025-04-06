Lando Norris backs himself to go ‘toe to toe’ with F1 world champion Max Verstappen in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris says he did not need a reminder of Max Verstappen’s quality after the four-time F1 world champion upset the odds to win the Japanese Grand Prix.

McLaren had won the opening two races of the season – one each for Norris and Oscar Piastri – and were fastest in every session at Suzuka until the final seconds of qualifying.

Verstappen produced a scintillating lap from his previously underperforming car to steal pole from Norris and that proved crucial in an uneventful race, where only one of the top 10 finished higher than their starting position.

His fourth successive Japanese Grand Prix win saw Verstappen cut Norris’ championship lead to just a single point.

And Norris insists he never had any doubt the Dutchman would be a challenge despite Red Bull’s slow start to the season.

“I get a lot of questions asking if am I surprised when Max does a day like yesterday or today,” he said.

“I guess people expect me to say yes but I don’t think there is a reason to be.

“I don’t think I ever have. I have always said I have a lot of respect for Max. I don’t need anyone to tell me what Max is capable of doing.

“I still believe that we can have good races and go toe-to-toe and some days he will come out on top and some days I will.

“Red Bull seem to maybe have caught up a little bit.

open image in gallery Lando Norris was not surprised by Max Verstappen’s win in Suzuka ( Getty Images )

“But they have not been that bad the whole season. This weekend he has been very good. I expect him to be challenging us every weekend.”

The pair, who clashed several times during their title battle last season, came together on the pit exit as Norris accused Verstappen of “forcing me off” on to the grass.

On reflection, the British driver said he had “no issues” with the incident and Verstappen joked that Norris was simply making sure the grass was “nice and cut”.

open image in gallery Red Bull claimed victory at their last Japanese GP with Honda

Verstappen does not expect to be on the pace of the McLaren in the coming races but believes a lot can happen over the course of the season.

“We still have work to do but it does show that if we really nail everything we can be up there,” he said.

“It has not been the easiest start of the year, we are not where we want to be in terms of performance.

“It is a very long season, a lot can happen. You always try to maximise performances, that is all you can control and we will see in 21 races – good or bad.”

open image in gallery Verstappen fended off a late charge from Norris and Oscar Piastri

Piastri, who won in China, was pushing Norris in the final laps and told his team he believed he had the pace to trouble Verstappen.

McLaren were happy not to initiate a switch and the Australian settled for third.

“I said what I felt. The team were happy with the way things were and if I was in Lando’s position, I would also have been happy with the way things were,” Piastri said.

“I said what I felt in the car and that’s all there is.”