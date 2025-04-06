Lewis Hamilton highlights issue with Ferrari F1 car after Japan GP: ‘We’ve found something’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that Ferrari have found an issue with their car but is hopeful of a remedy for the next race in Bahrain.

The seven-time F1 world champion, who qualified eighth on the grid, finished the Japanese Grand Prix in seventh after a largely uneventful race at Suzuka.

With teammate Charles Leclerc finishing fourth, Ferrari are still short of pace compared to frontrunners McLaren, as well as Mercedes and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull car. The Dutchman claimed victory on Sunday, ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Yet looking ahead to the next race in Bahrain, 40-year-old Hamilton confirmed Ferrari have found an “underperforming” component of the car which they are looking to fix.

“I did the best I could today, I was generally lacking performance compared to the cars ahead of me, especially Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren,” he told Sky Sports F1.

“We’ve found something on the car which is underperforming, so if that’s fixed… I’m losing over a tenth a lap. Qualifying is clearly really important.”

Pressed further on the issue, amid paddock whispers it’s focused on the rear of the car, Hamilton said: “They’re [the team] aware of it, they don’t know why [it’s happening.]

“When the new component comes, hopefully it will be gone. I’m relatively happy with the race-pace I had, good performance for the team, myself and Ricciardo [Adami, race engineer] did a great job, onwards and upwards.”

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton finished seventh at the Japanese GP ( Getty Images )

Hamilton was actually the only top-10 runner to make up a place in the whole race, overtaking Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar early on.

The Briton is now eighth in the championship standings, 47 points off leader Lando Norris after three rounds.

“I’m really hoping in the next race we’ll see hopefully some positive changes,” Hamilton added.

“Through the first three races there’s been a bit of a deficit between both sides of the garage on some elements of the car.

open image in gallery Hamilton made up one place at Suzuka ( AP )

“On my side, underperforming. So it’s good to know.”

Leclerc, meanwhile, also raised concerns with the general pace of the SF-25 after the first three races of the season.

“There wasn’t anything more in the car… but it’s even more disappointing when you do everything you can and you finish fourth,” he said.

“The positive is we maximised the weekend, the negative is we didn’t have the pace.

“I’m confident for the rest of the year I can maximise the car, but if it’s P4 it’s not great.”

Race four of the 2025 season is in Bahrain next week (11-13 April).