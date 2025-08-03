F1 Hungarian GP LIVE: Race updates and times as Leclerc starts on pole in Budapest
Follow live F1 updates from the Hungaroring as Leclerc starts on top spot with both McLarens lurking behind
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took a surprise F1 pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix – as team-mate Lewis Hamilton could manage only 12th.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri and title rival Lando Norris had been expected to fight for pole but the McLaren men were left to settle for second and third respectively.
Leclerc saw off Piastri by just 0.026 seconds with Norris only 0.015 sec behind the Australian. George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes.
McLaren had dominated all weekend at the Hungaroring with Norris fastest in both sessions on Friday, and Piastri – who leads his team-mate by 16 points in the world championship – quickest in the concluding running prior to qualifying. But Leclerc pulled a mighty lap out of the bag to secure both his and Ferrari’s first pole of the season.
Follow live coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix with The Independent
Hungarian GP start time:
The race on Sunday in Budapest starts at 2pm (BST).
Time for the Hungarian national anthem on the grid!
Performed by Veca Janicsak in Budapest...
How Lewis Hamilton is trying to revive Ferrari
Prior to a Belgian Grand Prix weekend to forget for Lewis Hamilton, whose last F1 win came here a year ago with Mercedes, the question posed to the Ferrari driver without a podium to his name this year was an innocuous one. His answer, however, was an unyielding message to his beleaguered Ferrari team.
Asked whether he’d been at the Maranello factory in the last few weeks, Hamilton replied that he had. A “couple of days each week”, he detailed. Then, untriggered, the British driver, often so reluctant to reveal the inner workings of his mind, went into full disclosure mode.
Secret documents and a rallying cry: How Lewis Hamilton is trying to revive Ferrari
HUNGARORING FACTFILE
The Hungaroring is a 4.381 km circuit that lies around 45 minutes away from Budapest, the capital of Hungary.
The track has hosted the Hungarian Grand Prix since 1986, and has proved popular among fans. It is known for its tight, winding nature and is both the second shortest and second slowest circuit in F1, having been compared to Monaco in the past.
Turn 1 is the main overtaking spot – although Turn 2 and the hill towards Turn 4 often throw together overtaking battles – while the middle sector focuses on grip and keeping the tyres alive.
While overtaking is notoriously difficult, there have been notable highlights over the years including Jenson Button's maiden victory in 2006, a superb strategic win from Michael Schumacher in 1998 and Esteban Ocon's victory for Alpine in 2021.
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 516 points
2. Ferrari - 248 points
3. Mercedes - 220 points
4. Red Bull - 192 points
5. Williams - 70 points
6. Sauber - 43 points
7. Racing Bulls - 41 points
8. Aston Martin - 36 points
9. Haas - 35 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko on chance meeting with Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli
“I don’t want to make any outside comments on how things work for any other team. Antonelli is certainly very fast, but also a very young driver,” Helmut Marko said.
“Strangely enough, we spoke briefly in the hotel at Spa, and he said that he has no confidence in the car. As soon as he pushes, he no longer has control.
“It’s more of a mental thing, and it seems that [with] his car, like ours, it’s very critical to be in the working window. When it does work, it’s much more potent, and of course a driver like Russell does it much more easily. Mercedes, thank goodness, don’t have the luxury of a second team.”
Lewis Hamilton labels 12th place in qualifying 'useless'
Hamilton said on the radio “every time, every time” after he was knocked out in Q2, and did not mince his words in the media pen afterwards.
“It’s just me every time – I’m useless, absolutely useless,” a downbeat Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.
“The team has no problem, we’re on pole. They probably need to change driver.”
F1 driver standings
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 266 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 185 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 157 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 139 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 54 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points
12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 20 points
13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 16 points
15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
16. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 16 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 6 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
Fernando Alonso after qualifying P5:
“The car is much better this weekend. In Spa we were 19th and 20th, now fifth and sixth. This layout is better for our package, we need to maximise these weekends.
“This is down to the team and effort everyone’s doing. The front-wing is giving us that extra load in the corners, I think we are trying to understand all the tools.
“The car is better than my back!”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments