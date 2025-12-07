Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

When is F1 drivers’ world championship trophy presented?

While the champion has been crowned in Abu Dhabi, Lando Norris will have to wait to receive the actual trophy

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 07 December 2025 09:59 EST
Comments
Lando Norris eyes world title in F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi

The F1 world champion has been crowned – but Lando Norris will have to wait to receive his trophy.

The 26-year-old became Britain’s 11th F1 world champion after securing the points he needed at the season-finale in Abu Dhabi, finishing third behind Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri. It means Norris takes the title by just two points.

Yet Norris will have to wait until Friday to receive his actual trophy.

The world drivers’ and constructors’ championship trophies are presented at the traditional end-of-season FIA prize-giving ceremony.

This year, it takes place on Friday 12 December in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The event is usually streamed on the FIA’s social media and YouTube channels.

Recommended

Why are the trophies presented then?

The FIA’s International Sporting Code allows for competitors to ask the governing body for a right of review of events if a fresh element is discovered that could change the decision of a grand prix.

This came into focus in 2021, when Mercedes considered an official appeal of the Abu Dhabi GP race result after Lewis Hamilton lost out to Max Verstappen after a contentious application of the rules by race director Michael Masi.

However, Mercedes officially withdrew their appeal in the days that followed.

For Norris, there will be no such concerns of post-race changes.

Lando Norris will receive the F1 world championship trophy on Friday in Uzbekistan
Lando Norris will receive the F1 world championship trophy on Friday in Uzbekistan (FIA/DPPI via Getty Images)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in