Live

F1 Abu Dhabi GP live: Race start time before tantalising title decider with Verstappen on pole ahead of Norris

Follow live F1 updates from the Yas Marina Circuit as the 2025 world championship goes down to the wire

Kieran Jackson
in Abu Dhabi
Sunday 07 December 2025 04:09 EST
Comments
Max Verstappen takes F1 title race to Abu Dhabi after Qatar GP win: 'Anything is possible'

Max Verstappen starts the highly anticipated F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi on pole position but his title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are right up there with the irrepressible Dutchman on Sunday’s grid.

Verstappen, who trails Norris by 12 points, set two laps in Q3 worthy of top spot on the leaderboard on Saturday, with the McLaren of Norris trailing by 0.201 seconds and having to settle for second.

Piastri will start in third, setting up an intriguing grid for the 58-lap race around the Yas Marina Circuit. George Russell will start fourth on the grid, with Charles Leclerc in fifth.

Norris only needs a podium to claim his first title but if he drops to fourth or lower, a victory for Verstappen would seal his fifth consecutive championship and complete the most remarkable of comebacks from a 104-point deficit in the summer. Piastri needs to win and hope teammate Norris finishes sixth or lower.

Follow live updates from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with The Independent

What time is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The season-finale at the Yas Marina Circuit is at 1pm (GMT).

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with pole sitter Max Verstappen (David Davies/PA)
McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with pole sitter Max Verstappen (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
7 December 2025 09:09

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen starts the highly anticipated F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi on pole position but his title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are right up there with the irrepressible Dutchman on Sunday’s grid.

Verstappen, who trails Norris by 12 points, set two laps in Q3 worthy of top spot on the leaderboard on Saturday, with the McLaren of Norris trailing by 0.201 seconds and having to settle for second.

Piastri will start in third, setting up an intriguing grid for the 58-lap race around the Yas Marina Circuit. George Russell will start fourth on the grid, with Charles Leclerc in fifth.

Norris only needs a podium to claim his first title but if he drops to fourth or lower, a victory for Verstappen would seal his fifth consecutive championship and complete the most remarkable of comebacks from a 104-point deficit in the summer. Piastri needs to win and hope teammate Norris finishes sixth or lower.

(Getty Images)
7 December 2025 09:08

