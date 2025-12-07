F1 Abu Dhabi GP live: Race start time before tantalising title decider with Verstappen on pole ahead of Norris
Follow live F1 updates from the Yas Marina Circuit as the 2025 world championship goes down to the wire
Max Verstappen starts the highly anticipated F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi on pole position but his title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are right up there with the irrepressible Dutchman on Sunday’s grid.
Verstappen, who trails Norris by 12 points, set two laps in Q3 worthy of top spot on the leaderboard on Saturday, with the McLaren of Norris trailing by 0.201 seconds and having to settle for second.
Piastri will start in third, setting up an intriguing grid for the 58-lap race around the Yas Marina Circuit. George Russell will start fourth on the grid, with Charles Leclerc in fifth.
Norris only needs a podium to claim his first title but if he drops to fourth or lower, a victory for Verstappen would seal his fifth consecutive championship and complete the most remarkable of comebacks from a 104-point deficit in the summer. Piastri needs to win and hope teammate Norris finishes sixth or lower.
Follow live updates from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with The Independent
What time is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
The season-finale at the Yas Marina Circuit is at 1pm (GMT).
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Max Verstappen starts the highly anticipated F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi on pole position but his title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are right up there with the irrepressible Dutchman on Sunday’s grid.
Verstappen, who trails Norris by 12 points, set two laps in Q3 worthy of top spot on the leaderboard on Saturday, with the McLaren of Norris trailing by 0.201 seconds and having to settle for second.
Piastri will start in third, setting up an intriguing grid for the 58-lap race around the Yas Marina Circuit. George Russell will start fourth on the grid, with Charles Leclerc in fifth.
Norris only needs a podium to claim his first title but if he drops to fourth or lower, a victory for Verstappen would seal his fifth consecutive championship and complete the most remarkable of comebacks from a 104-point deficit in the summer. Piastri needs to win and hope teammate Norris finishes sixth or lower.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments