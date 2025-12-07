Lando Norris wins 2025 F1 world championship with tense podium at Abu Dhabi GP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris has won his first Formula 1 world title after a tense but gripping finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old from Somerset, who needed a podium to secure the title, finished third behind Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri to finish just two points clear of the Dutchman, whose valiant fightback came up just short at the Yas Marina Circuit. Piastri finishes the season 13 points behind championship winner Norris.

Norris, starting in second on the grid, dropped to third place on lap one with McLaren teammate Piastri swooping brilliantly around the outside at turn nine.

open image in gallery Lando Norris won his first F1 world championship in Abu Dhabi ( REUTERS )

Yet Norris dealt with the pressure superbly, first defending well from Charles Leclerc’s attack early on before brilliantly passing a number of midfield cars to progress rapidly back up the order.

One such move, on Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda, saw the British driver move just off the road as the Japanese driver swerved illegally on the straight. Both drivers were investigated, with Tsunoda handed a five-second penalty.

From that moment on, Norris was in control. Piastri took the lead of the grand prix before pitting with 16 laps to go. Norris pitted for a second time a lap earlier, taking on fresh rubber and staying in third place. While Leclerc closed in, it wasn’t quick enough to mount a title-swinging challenge.

It was heart-in-mouth stuff by the end, with one error critical and Norris’s Belgian mother Cisca barely able to watch at the back of the McLaren garage, but Norris brought his car home safe in the knowledge that third place was enough to become Britain’s 11th F1 world champion. In the end, he finished 6.7 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Leclerc in fourth.

open image in gallery Norris is the new F1 world champion (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Yep, we did it!” an emotional Norris said on his team radio. “Thank you guys, oh my god, you’ve made history, thank you so much. I love you guys, thanks for everything, You deserve it. Thanks to my Mum and Dad. Oh god.”

Norris put his hands to his helmet in disbelief as he exited the car and was embraced by Verstappen and Piastri on the start-finish straight after the race.

“I’ve not cried in a while,” he said afterwards. “I didn’t think I’d cry, but I did. It’s a long journey, first of all I want to say a big thanks to my guys, everyone at McLaren and my parents. They’re the ones who’ve supported me since the beginning.

“It feels amazing, I don’t know what Max feels. I want to congratulate Max and Oscar, my two biggest competitors, it’s been a pleasure and honour ro race them. I’ve enjoyed it, it’s been a long year.”

open image in gallery Norris finished third behind title rivals Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri but won the title by two points ( Getty Images )

Asked whether he was thinking about the title during the 58-lap race, Norris replied: “You can’t not think about it. I know it’s a long race, we’ve seen many times that anything can happen. I kept pushing until the last two or three laps, we did what we had to do this season. They certainly didn’t make my life easy this year, but I’m happy!

“Not many people in the world or in Formula 1 get to experience what I’ve experienced this year. I’m happy for everyone more than me, I’m just crazy happy!

“It’s been a long journey for me and McLaren, we’ve been together nine years, been through crazy times. It’s their first drivers title in many years, I did my part for the team this year.”

More to follow...