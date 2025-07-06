Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

F1 British GP live: Race updates as Brits try to hunt down Verstappen at rainy Silverstone

Follow live F1 coverage from Silverstone as Norris, Hamilton and Russell eye a home victory

Kieran Jackson
at Silverstone
,Olivia Hicks
Sunday 06 July 2025 09:35 EDT
Comments
Lewis Hamilton on 'interesting' first 10 races at Ferrari

Max Verstappen will try to turn pole position into a race win at the British Grand Prix this afternoon after silencing home fans by seeing off McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in qualifying at Silverstone.

Verstappen did not look to be in the hunt for first place heading into Saturday but he pulled a brilliant lap out of the bag to beat Piastri by 0.103 seconds with Norris third, 0.118 seconds adrift.

George Russell took fourth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who had dared to dream of a first pole position for Ferrari, but ended up two tenths off the pace. Charles Leclerc qualified sixth in the other Ferrari.

Verstappen was only fourth after the opening runs in Q3 at a gusty and overcast Silverstone, and complained his Red Bull was difficult to drive. However, when it mattered most the four-time world champion came from nowhere to take top spot - his first pole since Miami at the beginning of May.

Follow live coverage of the British GP with The Independent:

Recommended
Pinned

Your Silverstone starting grid:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

3. Lando Norris (McLaren)

4. George Russell (Mercedes)

5. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

9. Carlos Sainz (Williams)

10. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

11. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)

12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)

13. Alex Albon (Williams)

14. Esteban Ocon (Haas)

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

16. Gabriel Bortoleto (Stake)

17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

18. Oliver Bearman (Haas)

19. Nico Hulkenberg (Stake)

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)

Olivia Hicks6 July 2025 14:15

Steady rain coats the track with gusty winds as Red Bull is disadvantaged

As it begins to rain steadily in Silverstone, Red Bull will be at a disadvantage with Max Verstappen starting in P1.

On Saturday, Verstappen said the team does not want it to rain: “Absolutely not, not with the wing we have on the car. We want it to be dry.”

Olivia Hicks6 July 2025 14:36

How likely is it that Verstappen will convert his pole into a win?

With Formula 1, nothing is promised or certain. In Silverstone, that is particularly true with wet conditions and various pit strategies.

However, Max Verstappen continues to prove that even in an inferior car, he can do magical things on track. The four-time champion holds a 75 percent win-from-pole rate, but McLaren and Ferrari’s chances still look high.

Olivia Hicks6 July 2025 14:31

The pit lane is open with 30 minutes to go until lights out

Olivia Hicks6 July 2025 14:29

Max Verstappen beats Britons to the punch with shock pole at Silverstone

The special one was in town. Strolling with his usual swagger across the pit lane, Jose Mourinho was on ceremonial duties on Saturday in handing over the Pirelli pole position award at a murky Silverstone circuit. However, rather appropriately, Mourinho gifted the prize to F1’s very own special one, who gave a firm reminder as to what all the current fuss is about.

Max Verstappen, in typical 2025 fashion, expertly sprung from nowhere at the end of qualifying to take top spot in front of an, ultimately, disappointed British crowd. Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton had appeared genuine favourites beforehand, given their fine form in practice, but they will line up third and fifth. Oscar Piastri, the championship leader, starts in P2.

An image of Verstappen’s print media session on Thursday has been doing the rounds online in recent days, with throngs of journalists crowding around the Dutchman, sitting nonchalantly at a table in Red Bull’s “Energy Station” motorhome. Not an uncommon occurrence, but more notable than ever this week, given the speculation surrounding his future at Red Bull. Rumours he shut down a day later, insisting he has no intention of joining Mercedes in 2026.

Read more ahead of today’s British Grand Prix:

Max Verstappen beats Britons to the punch with shock pole at Silverstone

The reigning F1 world champion beat the McLarens and Lewis Hamilton to top spot in qualifying
Olivia Hicks6 July 2025 14:24

A Silverstone weather update from P2 starter Oscar Piastri

Olivia Hicks6 July 2025 14:18

How strategy could play out in Silverstone: It's anyone's race to win

With the chance of a wet race becoming more and more likely, tyre strategy could provide an entertaining show.

The best option will be a one-stop, starting on mediums and switching to hards. The medium tyre compounds proved to be fast all weekend. However, with cool track temperatures, the chance of rain and an 88 percent safety car probability, any pit strategies could be discarded.

The pit window also remains wide, with a one-stop anywhere between lap 19 and lap 25. Other pitting strategies could see drivers starting on hards and fitting in a one-stop later on in the 52-lap race or going for a two-stop.

Olivia Hicks6 July 2025 14:11

McLaren team principal reacts to Verstappen's pole-clinching qualifying lap:

“I stopped being impressed by Max Verstappen because it’s Max, you know, he can do anything,” Andrea Stella, McLaren’s team principal, said on Saturday.

“I think today he pulled off a superb lap in his final attempt in Q3. The gap between pole position and second place is actually bigger than the gap between second and fifth. So, well done to Max.”

Team principal Andrea Stella with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
Team principal Andrea Stella with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris (Getty)

Verstappen will attempt to hold off both McLarens behind him in with Oscar Piastri starting in second and Lando Norris rounding off the top three. Going into lap one, all three will be aiming for an advantage — especially Norris who has a special fan section at his home race.

Olivia Hicks6 July 2025 14:06

A special guest returns to the track this weekend:

Olivia Hicks6 July 2025 14:03

A reminder of the driver standings ahead of Silverstone:

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 216 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 201 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 146 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 91 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

9. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 22 points

11. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 14 points

14. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points

16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Kieran Jackson6 July 2025 14:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in