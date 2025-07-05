F1 grid: Starting positions for British Grand Prix
F1 heads to the home of British motorsport, Silverstone, for round 12 of the 2025 season
Max Verstappen silenced the British fans by seeing off McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to put his Red Bull on pole position at Silverstone.
Verstappen did not look to be in the hunt for first place, but he pulled a brilliant lap out of the bag to beat Piastri by 0.103 seconds with Norris third, 0.118 seconds adrift.
George Russell took fourth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who had dared to dream of a first pole position for Ferrari, but ended up two tenths off the pace. Charles Leclerc qualified sixth in the other Ferrari.
Verstappen was only fourth after the opening runs in Q3 at a gusty and overcast Silverstone, and complained his Red Bull was difficult to drive. However, when it mattered most the four-time world champion came from nowhere to take top spot - his first pole since Miami at the beginning of May.
Follow live coverage of the British GP with The Independent
What is the starting grid?
1. Max Verstappen
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Lando Norris
4. George Russell
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Fernando Alonso
8. Pierre Gasly
9. Carlos Sainz
10. Kimi Antonelli*
11. Yuki Tsunoda
12. Isack Hadjar
13. Alex Albon
14. Esteban Ocon
15. Liam Lawson
16. Gabriel Bortoleto
17. Lance Stroll
18. Ollie Bearman**
19. Nico Hulkenberg
20. Franco Colapinto
*Antonelli received a three-place grid penalty for colliding with Verstappen at the Austrian GP
**Bearman received a 10-place grid penalty for a red flag infringement in third practice
When is the British Grand Prix?
All times BST
Sunday 6 July
- Race: 3pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 1:30pm (BST).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Silverstone on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
The race will also be broadcast on free-to-air Channel 4, with all sessions live on the main channel. Channel 4’s coverage of Sunday’s race also starts at 1:30pm. You can watch all sessions live via this stream.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Austrian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 216 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 201 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 146 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 91 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points
9. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 22 points
11. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points
13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 14 points
14. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points
16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 417 points
2. Ferrari - 210 points
3. Mercedes - 209 points
4. Red Bull - 162 points
5. Williams - 55 points
6. Racing Bulls - 36 points
7. Haas - 29 points
8. Aston Martin - 28 points
9. Sauber - 26 points
10. Alpine - 11 points
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July
ROUND 14 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments