F1 Austrian GP live: Carlos Sainz’s Williams’ car catches fire in chaotic start
Follow live F1 updates from the Red Bull Ring as Norris starts on pole with Verstappen down the order
A dominant Lando Norris delivered the perfect response to his Montreal horror show by securing an emphatic pole position for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.
Norris' F1 world championship bid was dealt a major setback a fortnight ago when he ran into the back of his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.
But the British driver has been in excellent form at the Red Bull Ring, topping all of the practice sessions he has competed in, before landing the 12th pole of his career.
Norris' margin over second-placed Charles Leclerc was a huge 0.521 seconds - the biggest of the year so far at the shortest track on the calendar. Piastri qualified in third, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth and Max Verstappen down in seventh.
George Russell on team radio:
“Make sure there’s water for the mechanics, everyone’s dripping.”
The mechanics on the grid must be roasting!
Three minutes until formation lap...
FIA UPDATE
The formation lap will start at 2:15pm (BST).
And we are down to 19 cars on the grid!
Carlos Sainz's car catches fire!
Crazy scenes here!
Sainz heads to the end of the pit-lane, before the rear of his car catches fire!
It’s a brake issue! And he’s out of the race before its even started!
Thankfully, the fire is quickly put out and the Spaniard is out of the car.
FIA: Aborted start!
Carnage here!
Sainz has got going with the stewards pushing him, but Norris and the pack are back to the start-finish straight... with dozens of mechanics on the side of the track!
I think every car will go back to their starting spots - and we will restart in 10 minutes!
Carlos Sainz is stuck on the start line!
Norris leads the pack around for the formation lap, but Sainz is stuck in first gear!
“Something is stopping the car from moving forward, we’re stuck.”
Will this be a delayed start?!
A reminder of the starting grid for the Austrian GP:
1. Lando Norris
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Oscar Piastri
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. George Russell
6. Liam Lawson
7. Max Verstappen
8. Gabriel Bortoleto
9. Kimi Antonelli
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Fernando Alonso
12. Alex Albon
13. Isack Hadjar
14. Franco Colapinto
15. Ollie Bearman
16. Lance Stroll
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Yuki Tsunoda
19. Carlos Sainz
20. Nico Hulkenberg
Austrian Grand Prix:
We’re five minutes away from the 11th grand prix of the season!
Lando Norris is the favourite - he starts on pole! Charles Leclerc is in second, with Oscar Piastri in third.
And what about Lewis Hamilton, starting in fourth?!
Should be a cracker this!
Liam Lawson, who starts P6
“It’s hard to know with strategy, we’ll react as quickly as we can.”
Gabriel Bortoleto, who starts an impressive P8:
“First lap, keep it clean. Let’s see what we can achieve.
“Hopefully some points.”
Oscar Piastri, who starts P3:
“Today can be good for us, it’s a lot hotter than we’ve had all weekend.”
