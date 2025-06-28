Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
F1 grid: Starting positions for Austrian Grand Prix

F1 heads to the Red Bull Ring this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix, round 11 of the 2025 season

Kieran Jackson
Saturday 28 June 2025 11:17 EDT
Lewis Hamilton defends Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur ahead of Canadian GP

F1 next heads to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix and round 11 of the 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri extended his lead in the world championship last time out in Canada despite a fourth-place finish, with his teammate Lando Norris retiring late on after a collision between the two McLaren drivers. The gap at the top of the standings is 22 points.

George Russell claimed Mercedes’s first victory of 2025 in Montreal, beating arch rival Max Verstappen to first place while Kimi Antonelli picked up his first podium in F1.

It was another troubling weekend for Ferrari, however, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton off the pace. The Scuderia will be eyeing an improvement as F1 returns to Europe this weekend.

Follow the Austrian Grand Prix with The Independent

What is the starting grid?

1. Lando Norris

2. Charles Leclerc

3. Oscar Piastri

4. Lewis Hamilton

5. George Russell

6. Liam Lawson

7. Max Verstappen

8. Gabriel Bortoleto

9. Kimi Antonelli

10. Pierre Gasly

11. Fernando Alonso

12. Alex Albon

13. Isack Hadjar

14. Franco Colapinto

15. Ollie Bearman

16. Lance Stroll

17. Esteban Ocon

18. Yuki Tsunoda

19. Carlos Sainz

20. Nico Hulkenberg

When is the Austrian Grand Prix?

All times BST

Sunday 29 June

  • Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Austrian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Austria on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Austrian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

F1 returns to Europe this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix
F1 returns to Europe this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix (Getty)

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 198 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 176 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 155 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 136 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 104 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 79 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points

9. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 22 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 20 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points

13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

16. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 8 points

17. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

18. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 4 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 0 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 374 points

2. Mercedes - 199 points

2. Ferrari - 183 points

4. Red Bull - 162 points

5. Williams - 55 points

6. Haas - 28 points

7. Racing Bulls - 28 points

8. Aston Martin - 22 points

9. Sauber - 20 points

10. Alpine - 11 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December

