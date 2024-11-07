Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Williams will seemingly test Red Bull’s desire to sign Franco Colapinto by setting a $20m price tag on the youngster.

Red Bull look set to part ways with Sergio Perez at the end of this Formula 1 season, which has been a disappointing campaign for the Mexican, and Colapinto is among the options to replace him.

However, with Alpine also rumoured to be interested in Colapinto, Williams may seek a large sum for the 21-year-old.

The Argentine replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in September, before scoring points in Azerbaijan and Texas. But with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon already signed to Williams for 2025, team principal James Vowles is apparently willing to let Colapinto go.

This week, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Colapinto would be released from his contract if a rival team paid Williams $20m. Meanwhile, Planet F1 reported that Red Bull chief Christian Horner met with Vowles before last week’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

According to the site, talks are “under way but a deal [is] far from completion at this stage”. That report came after Horner was seen leaving Williams’s hospitality unit in Brazil.

There is speculation that Colapinto could be signed to Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) – Red Bull’s secondary F1 team – rather than as a teammate of Max Verstappen, who currently races alongside Perez.

Last week, Horner said of a potential move for Colapinto: “I think it’s great to see these juniors doing a great job. We’ve got Liam Lawson obviously in the VCARB, doing a really good job. Oliver Bearman should get a shoutout today because he was impressive.

“I think Franco, again, is a kid that’s doing really, really well. Of course, you’re always keeping an eye on the driver market, and I think Franco definitely has got the qualities to be a potential star of the future.”

Meanwhile, Vowles said, “The best I can really tell you is: we’re actively working with teams that are interested, to try and find the right arrangement that helps Franco, that protects Franco as well, and protects all parties.

Franco Colapinto of Williams ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix ( Getty Images )

“So, it’s very much in those lines. It’s the same concept behind it. It’s never straightforward between Formula 1 teams, because you’re fighting on track and you’re trying to find a solution for the career of a young man, but he’s earning his place.

“He needs to do more on track to keep earning his place as a result of things, but he’s shining, and that’s why there’s interest from teams. And [we have] responsibility in that, as I have a responsibility both towards him and Williams.

“And hopefully, we’ll have some great news to be able to talk to everyone about. But today, that isn’t available. These sorts of things are always hard to do, because you’re talking about multiple teams talking together.

“But it’ll be something that I’m confident – before the last race of the season – we’ll have nailed. But it’s really hard for me to pinpoint where [it will happen] in between those two timelines.”