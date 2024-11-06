Valtteri Bottas to leave Sauber at end of F1 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Valtteri Bottas will leave Sauber at the end of the 2024 F1 season, the team have confirmed.

The Finn could find a home back at Mercedes as a reserve driver, while teammate Zhou Guanyu’s departure was also confirmed, with the team set to become Audi in 2026.

Sauber have already signed Nico Hulkenberg from Haas for 2025, with Gabriel Bortleto, the F2 leader, a prime target to replace Bottas.

A statement from the team read: “After open and constructive discussions with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, we mutually concluded that conditions to continue together could not be met so we agreed that it is time to part ways.

“We would like to thank both for the contribution they have made to the team in the last three years. They have been the embodiment of professionalism, using their experience and enthusiasm to support our growth.”

And Guanyu explained his disappointment after the news was made official, while revealing he has options to remain in the F1 Paddock in some capacity.

“I will be leaving the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber at the end of the 2024 season,” said Guanyou. “I would like to thank all of the fans for their continued support. You have been fantastic and you continue to inspire me.

Bottas in action in Singapore ( REUTERS )

“I am immensely proud to represent my country as the first-ever Chinese Formula 1 driver. I hope that my racing continues to inspire others who are following my story. I am happy to have already achieved many things under difficult conditions in Formula 1, including scoring points in my first race, fastest lap and some memorable battles throughout the grid.

“Sadly, the last two seasons have been challenging for all, but I want to look forward. I am positive about the future, and I am now totally focused on making sure that I can truly show what I am capable of. I'm now discussing a number of options to stay in the Formula 1 Paddock, will update you all soon.”