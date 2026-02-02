Christian Horner speaks publicly for first time since shock Red Bull F1 sacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Horner has expressed his desire to return to Formula One in his first public comments since his sacking by Red Bull last summer.

The 52-year-old British executive was dismissed as Red Bull team principal after July’s British Grand Prix, with his official exit confirmed in September.

During his 20-year tenure, Horner oversaw a period of immense success, securing eight drivers’ and six constructors’ titles. His sacking came a year and a half after allegations of "inappropriate behaviour" by a female colleague, claims he consistently denied and was twice exonerated from by an independent KC.

Speaking at the European Motor Show in Dublin, Horner broke his silence, stating: "I feel like I have unfinished business in Formula One. It didn’t finish the way that I would have liked it to finish. But I am not going to come back for just anything. I am only going to come back for something that can win."

He elaborated on his conditions for a comeback, emphasising a desire for a significant role.

"I don’t want to go back in the paddock unless I have something to do. I miss the sport, I miss the people, I miss the team that I built. I had 21 incredible years in Formula One. I had a great run, won a lot of races, championships and worked with some amazing drivers, engineers and partners. I don’t need to go back. I could stop my career now.

“So I would only go back for the right opportunity to work with great people, and to work in an environment where people want to win, and they shared that desire. I would want to be a partner, rather than just a hired hand, but we will see how it plays out. I am not in a rush. I don’t need to do anything."

Horner has been linked with various teams, including Alpine, where he is reportedly part of a group interested in investing in the team, which finished last in the constructors’ championship last season. He has also been mentioned in connection with Aston Martin and Ferrari.

Reflecting on the speculation surrounding his future, Horner added: "What has been fascinating is that I stepped out of Red Bull on July 8, and this is the first time I have actually spoken to anyone. (In the media) I think I have been going to every single Formula One team, which has ranged from the back of the grid, to the middle of the grid, and to the front of the grid.

Christian Horner is eyeing a return to the F1 paddock ( Getty )

“And there just seems to be an appetite as to: ‘What am I going to do? Where am I going to go?’ The reality is that until the spring I can’t do anything anyway. It is very flattering to keep being associated with all of these different teams."

Addressing his past rivalry with Mercedes CEO and co-owner Toto Wolff, whose team will supply engines to Alpine from this season, Horner concluded: "A lot of people made a lot out of the rivalry I had with him. I have a huge amount of respect for him.

“He has been tremendously successful. He has won a huge amount. He is very bright. We are just different people, equally competitive, just different. And sport is boring if everybody is friendly and loves each other.

“You have got to have a rivalry that will create a real interest. The worst thing is if everyone is too nicey-nicey and chummy."