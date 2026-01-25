Christian Horner considers investment in Alpine after Red Bull exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alpine has revealed former Red Bull boss Christian Horner is among a group interested in investing in the Formula 1 team.

Horner was sacked as team principal following July’s British Grand Prix before his official exit was agreed in September, leaving the 52-year-old free to return to the sport.

Alpine said it was “no secret” that Otro Capital had held preliminary talks to sell its stake in the team, which finished bottom of the constructors’ championship standings last season.

open image in gallery Alpine are discussing the prospect of new investment ( PA )

Alpine said in a statement: “⁠With the continued rapid growth of Formula One, the valuation of the teams has been increasing and, not surprisingly, has led to multiple interested parties looking to enter the sport.

“⁠The team is regularly approached and contacted from potential investors, particularly given Otro Capital declared exploratory talks have taken place.

“⁠One of those parties to express an interest is a group of investors, which also includes Christian Horner.

“⁠Any approaches or discussions are with the existing shareholders, Otro Capital (24 per cent) and Renault Group (76 per cent), not directly with (boss) Flavio Briatore or the team.”

open image in gallery Christian Horner enjoyed remarkable success with Red Bull (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Horner oversaw a period of extraordinary success during his 20-year career with Red Bull, winning eight drivers’ and six constructors’ titles.

The decision to relieve him of operational duties in July came 17 months after he was accused of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague.

At 2024’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner was cleared of wrongdoing following an internal investigation, only for hundreds of WhatsApp messages – appearing to be exchanged between Horner and the complainant – to then be leaked to the F1 world.

Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, managed to keep the Red Bull hierarchy onside and fought on. He always denied the claims and was exonerated for a second time of controlling behaviour by an independent KC in August 2024.

