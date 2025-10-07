Charles Leclerc offers damning verdict of Ferrari F1 in 2025: ‘I was expecting more’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charles Leclerc did not pull any punches when declaring that Ferrari are now “solidly the fourth quickest team” in Formula One.

Despite the high-profile signing of Lewis Hamilton, forming one of the sport’s quickest partnerships alongside Leclerc, Ferrari have struggled immensely this season.

The Scuderia are winless after 18 races, with a solitary victory coming for Hamilton in the sprint race in China, while McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes have all won at least two races. Leclerc has registered five podiums, while Hamilton is yet to register a top-three grand prix finish.

In Singapore on Sunday, both Ferrari cars struggled compared to other frontrunners. Leclerc came home sixth, with Hamilton demoted to eighth from seventh after receiving a five-second penalty because a late brake issue resulted in numerous track limit violations.

"I was expecting more pace for the rest of the race, which was not the case,” Leclerc told Sky Sports F1 afterwards.

“Unfortunately, we are now the fourth team and solidly the fourth team. Quite far behind the top three.

“Mercedes managed to do the same step that Red Bull did five, six races ago, four races ago, whatever. And now they've managed to do that step.

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari are ‘solidly the fourth quickest team’ in F1 ( Getty Images )

“We didn't manage to do that, so it is going to be a long end of the season."

George Russell claimed his second victory of the season for Mercedes in Singapore, while Max Verstappen has won four races for Red Bull this year.

Leclerc and Hamilton now have six races left to try and claim a victory this season. Ferrari’s last winless campaign was in 2021, with Leclerc and Carlos Sainz the driver pairing.

Leclerc is currently fifth in the drivers’ championship, 48 points ahead of Hamilton in sixth. The next race is the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas (17-19 October).