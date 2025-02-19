Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Sainz has opted against naming Lewis Hamilton among his picks for the 2025 F1 title.

Hamilton has replaced Sainz at Ferrari for the 2025 season following 12 years and six titles with Mercedes, while the Spanish driver has opted for a long-term project at Williams.

With Sainz set to be battling for top-10 finishes instead of podiums this year, the 30-year-old was asked by Spanish motorsport outlet SoyMotor who his contenders are for this year’s drivers’ title.

When asked between reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Sainz replied: “I think it will be between those first three you have said.

“If Mercedes make a good car, I would put [George] Russell in too. I think he is at a very good level. Any of those can beat each other this year.”

Last week, at Williams’ 2025 car launch at Silverstone, Sainz admitted that Ferrari’s chances of a first drivers’ title in 18 years have only increased with Hamilton’s arrival. Kimi Raikkonen was the Scuderia’s last champion, back in Hamilton’s rookie year in 2007.

“I’ve never been team-mates with Lewis, so I don’t know what he’s capable of doing, I’ve never seen his data,” Sainz said.

“I’ve seen Charles [Leclerc] and I know how good Charles is, but I’ve never been team-mates with Lewis. And the only way you can more or less evaluate a driver is when you’re their team-mate and you see what they’re capable of doing.

“When I judge by results and his background and what he’s achieved, I can only say there is a very high chance that obviously he is going to be competitive at Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz has been replaced at Ferrari by Lewis Hamilton ( Getty Images )

“But like everything, it will all depend on how well you can adapt to a car, how well you can adapt to a team and in which moment your team-mate is in.

“There are so many variables that it is impossible for me to predict.

“I can only say when I left Ferrari, I did feel the team – both Ferrari and Charles – were ready to fight for a World Championship. And with Lewis joining, that chance only got increased.”

Ferrari launch their 2025 car on Wednesday in Fiorano, a day on from Hamilton and Leclerc appearing in Ferrari colours at the high-octane season launch event, F1 75 Live, at The O2 Arena in London.

The 2025 F1 season starts on 16 March in Australia, with pre-season testing in Bahrain taking place next week, 26-28 February.