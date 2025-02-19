Lewis Hamilton speaks in Ferrari red at F1 75 Live in London: 'I'm so full of life

Lewis Hamilton will take to the track for the first time in Ferrari’s 2025 F1 car as the Scuderia officially launch the SF-25 in Italy on Wednesday.

F1 kicked off the 2025 season in style with a star-studded launch event, F1 75 Live, at The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday evening with Hamilton appearing in an official public capacity for the first time in Ferrari red.

All 10 teams unveiled their car liveries with all 20 drivers present on stage throughout the night. The event was hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall and iconic British pop group Take That closed out the show.

Now, with one week to go until pre-season testing in Bahrain, Hamilton will get his first taste of his new car in Fiorano, as will teammate Charles Leclerc. Both are expected to speak later this afternoon.

Follow all the updates from Ferrari’s 2025 F1 car launch with The Independent