Who could drive for Cadillac in 2026 F1 season?

After Cadillac were confirmed as Formula 1’s 11th team on the grid for the 2026 season, attention now turns to who the American team could select as their drivers.

With the 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix now just days away, the F1 and FIA confirmed the exciting new project, supported by TWG Motorsports and poised to be powered by Ferrari engines, giving the Americans lift-off in a booming market after the popularity of Drive to Survive on Netflix.

Michael Andretti was vocal about his desire to see an American driver on the grid, and current IndyCar driver Colton Herta might be seen as the ideal candidate.

A number of free agents could tempt Cadillac due to their experience, though, namely Valtteri Bottas or Kevin Magnussen, who has driven for fellow American outfit Haas. The flashy pick might see Cadillac turn to big names Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo, who both fell short in their efforts to retain or claim the No. 2 seat at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen, with Liam Lawson making his debut this year.

But who could line up on the grid next year? Will a veteran be handed a lifeline in F1, or does the team opt for a young prospect to build around? Formula 1 Correspondent Kieran Jackson gives us his early picks to line up for Cadillac in 2026:

Going by the remit of one experienced driver and one newbie, I’m going to go for Bottas and Herta.

Much to the surprise of many, Bottas has opted to stay within the F1 paddock this year as a Mercedes reserve instead of driving off into the sunshine. That speaks volumes about his commitment to the sport, despite his first season without a race seat in 12 years.

Colton Herta is a contender to land an F1 seat at Cadillac in 2026 ( Getty Images )

As for IndyCar star Herta, I think Cadillac will ultimately look to pick an American driver. Herta was close to a move to RB a few years ago, having impressed in a private test for McLaren. He looks the best-placed American to make the switch across the pond.