Cadillac confirmed as 11th team on F1 grid for 2026

Cadillac have been confirmed as the 11th team on Formula 1 grid for the 2026 season.

Just over a week out from the 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix, F1 and the FIA have confirmed the team’s entry “met their requirements to join the existing 10 teams starting next year”.

A joint-statement read: “The FIA and Formula 1 can confirm that, following the completion of their respective sporting, technical and commercial assessments, the application by General Motors and TWG Motorsports to bring a Cadillac team to the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2026 has been approved.”

While Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, added: “As we said in November, the commitment by General Motors to bring a Cadillac team to Formula 1 was an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport.

“I want to thank GM and TWG for their constructive engagement over many months and look forward to welcoming the team on the grid from 2026 for what will be another exciting year for Formula 1.”

The General Motors owned outfit struck a “multi-year agreement” with Ferrari to supply the American team’s power units and gearboxes from 2026 last December.

A GM entry led by businessman Dan Towriss – the majority shareholder of Andretti Global – is set to join for the season after next, with former Marussia boss Graeme Lowdon set to operate as the team principal.

The GM design rendering of the Cadillac F1 team’s conceptual theme pays tribute to the brand’s American heritage

