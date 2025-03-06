Toto Wolff makes shock Max Verstappen F1 revelation after breaking ‘promise’ to Lewis Hamilton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Toto Wolff promised Lewis Hamilton he wouldn’t pursue a move for Max Verstappen while the Brit was at Mercedes, as revealed in the new season of Drive to Survive.

The Mercedes team principal, who worked with Hamilton for 12 years, spent the first half of the 2024 season looking for a replacement for the Ferrari-bound driver.

Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso were among the contenders, with Wolff eventually opting to promote teenage prodigy Kimi Antonelli to partner George Russell this year.

Yet Wolff made no secret of his desire to sign Hamilton’s 2021 foe Verstappen – especially amid unrest at Red Bull at the start of last season – and details as such in season seven of Drive to Survive, released on Friday.

"So Carlos [Sainz] is somebody to look at, he's had some really good performances," Wolff says, in conversation with wife Susie.

"Fernando [Alonso], I mean, race pace, racecraft is still very good.

Susie replies: "You're not going to be starting a new era with a long contract with Fernando, it's an interim.

"You don't think Max is an option?"

Max Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until 2028 ( Getty Images )

Wolff then responds: "I think he is. But, if you win all the races in a season, I think he is.

"I haven't spoken to him because I promised Lewis I wouldn't talk to him but I will have the conversation now."

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season but has also been linked with a move to Aston Martin ahead of new regulations coming into force next year.

The 2025 F1 season starts with the Australian GP on 16 March, while season seven of Drive to Survive is released on Netflix on Friday.