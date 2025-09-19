Azerbaijan Grand Prix best bets

Oscar Piastri to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - 7/4 Ladbrokes

Max Verstappen to finish third - 9/4 Bet365

Formula One returns this weekend as the race for the Drivers’ Championship heats up at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

There are just eight races left of this F1 season as the teams head to Baku and betting sites make Oscar Piastri the heavy favourite to claim his maiden world title after opening up a 31-point gap to his McLaren team mate Lando Norris in the world title standings.

Both McLaren drivers were beaten last time out at Monza – with Max Verstappen surprising everyone in winning the Italian GP – but they are expected to resume their title battle in the Azerbaijani capital.

And as has been the case with most races this season, the duo are favourites to win in Baku, with F1 betting sites pricing Piastri at 6/4 to win versus 2/1 for Norris to close the gap at the top.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix prediction: Piastri to extend title lead

The outcome of the Italian GP increased tensions between McLaren pairing Piastri and Norris last week, with the former ordered to let his teammate pass as the Briton ended up finishing one place ahead of the Australian.

The result didn’t have a huge bearing on the title race – yet anyway – as it cut the gap by just three points, but it served as the first point of contention in what could yet turn into a nail-biting contest between the duo.

And another race weekend arrives in Baku with plenty of camaraderie, though title aspirations are clear and the rivalry could explode at any point.

The McLaren duo have registered 12 wins in 17 races so far this term, and they come to Baku as the two favourites to win once more.

Piastri won in Baku in 2024 with Charles Leclerc and George Russell completing the podium, though Norris recovered from starting in 15th to finish fourth with the fastest lap of the day.

The battle between the McLaren drivers could get quite intense if they occupy the front two places on a track that offers many opportunities to pass, but Piastri has driven brilliantly for the last seven races despite having won only two of them.

He may well feel like his luck is due a turn, and with the Australian so far showing himself to be less risk-averse than his teammate, we fancy him to go back-to-back in Baku.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix prediction 1: Oscar Piastri to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - 7/4 Ladbrokes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix betting tips: Verstappen to complete podium

Max Verstappen arrives in Baku a fortnight after earning his third Grand Prix victory of the season, with the win in Monza cementing him as the ‘best of the rest’ behind Piastri and Norris.

Though he is already out of the title race barring an extraordinary turnaround, the Dutchman will take each race as it comes and will fancy his chances at the Baku City Circuit due to the track's slower average speed.

The street-based Azerbaijan Grand Prix circuit is the sixth-slowest track on the calendar, which in theory should help to bridge the speed gap between the Red Bull and his McLaren rivals.

The solid performance in low downforce conditions in Monza means that Verstappen should stand in good stead to perform well, and with a previous win in Baku in 2022, he can call upon plenty of experience this weekend.

In addition, with just one of the last seven pole starters going on to win the race, perhaps the pressure is off during qualifying too.

Nevertheless, with the McLaren pair still in fine form and Piastri arguably overdue a win, we think Verstappen will have to settle for third.

Leclerc and Russell will likely be the other drivers challenging for a podium place – as they were in Italy – but the 2024 world champion has seven podium finishes this season so far, and we’re backing him to get another in Baku with a third-placed finish.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix prediction 2: Max Verstappen to finish third - 9/4 Bet365

