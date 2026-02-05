Asda’s Valentine’s Day dine-in deal has landed – and it costs £6 a head

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With 14 February fast approaching, Asda is out to make shoppers swoon with its Valentine’s Day dine-in deal.

For just £12, you can choose a starter, main, two sides, a dessert and a drink from a range of 46 products – from indulgent starters like scallops to showstopping mains like sirloin steaks and salmon fillets, there’s much that impresses on the menu.

Drinks for the table could be prosecco or red wine, while alcohol-free options include Kylie Minogue’s alcohol-free sparkling rosé. With the meal deal having launched already, why not treat yourself this weekend?

Read more: The Tesco Valentine’s meal deal starts at just £15 for two people

When does Asda’s Valentine’s Day meal deal launch?

Asda’s Valentine’s Day meal deal launched on 5 February and will be available to build in 15 February.

How much does Asda’s Valentine’s Day meal deal cost?

Asda’s meal costs £12, which works out as £6 a head. But it’s worth noting that in Asda’s express stores, it will cost £14.

What’s included in Asda’s Valentine’s Day meal deal?

open image in gallery ( Asda )

Price: £12

£12 Availability: 5 February to 15 February

5 February to 15 February What’s included: Starter, main, two sides, dessert and drink

All food on the menu will be from the supermarket’s premium range, so while we haven’t taste-tested the menu, you can expect great flavour.

Starters include scallops in creamy cheese sauce. A new main for this is a “marry me” chicken, sirloin steaks with peppercorn butter and salmon fillets. Those looking for plant-based dishes – the menu includes vegan brie hearts and a vegan wellington.

Moving on to sweets, there are cherry and chocolate tarts and macarons, while if you prefer a savoury last taste, then Asda is offering a cheese board instead of a pudding, which includes a blue, vintage cheddar and red Leicester.

To wash it down, choose from options including prosecco, red and the Kylie Minogue alcohol-free sparkling rosé.

Celebrate love with these stellar dine-in deals, from M&S to Aldi