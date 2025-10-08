Cosrx’s K-beauty snail mucin reduced to just $12 for Prime Day

From Beauty of Joseon to Anua, the world of Korean skincare is booming. With billions of views on TikTok, CORSX is another brand to know — and now is your chance to try the snail-powered formulas, thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2025.

The online giant has kicked off its annual October event — dubbed Prime Big Deal Days — with thousands of deals on everything from Color Wow haircare to the Meta Quest 3s.

If it's skincare, I’d recommend turning to Cosrx. The K-beauty brand has gained popularity in the last few years thanks to the “glass skin” trend. Its bestselling product — the advanced snail 96 mucin power essence — is beloved for soothing and hydrating skin, while blurring fine lines.

When The Independent’s beauty writer Lucy Smith reviewed Cosrx’s full roster, she described the formula as “wonderful, clean skincare that gets to the heart of the problem, be it dullness or clogged pores, for a reasonable, mid-range price.” Now, the products are even cheaper thanks to Prime Day.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Day coverage

IndyBest’s reviews experts track the prices of popular products year-round and have covered Amazon Prime Day and other major sales events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are experts in our respective fields. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from smartphones, tablets and headphones to mattresses, air fryers and vacuums.

Within our Amazon Prime Day guides, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested or that come from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.