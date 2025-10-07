Amazon Prime Day is officially serving up some serious beauty deals, and some of the most exciting savings come courtesy of Color Wow — the cult haircare brand behind the hero dream coat supernatural spray (Amazon.com).

If the name rings a bell, it might be because celebrity stylist Chris Appleton – yes, Kim Kardashian’s go-to hair guru – swears by it. In fact, he’s been known to rely on the dream coat formula to achieve her signature glass-like shine. With Appleton as Color Wow’s creative director, it’s safe to say the brand knows a thing or two about transformative haircare.

And while dream coat may be the brand’s USP, Color Wow’s full range is not to be overlooked, with a lineup of hair-loving products that deserve their moment in the spotlight. Luckily, plenty of them are included in the Prime Day sale so, as The Independent’s beauty writer, I’ve rounded up the very best deals worth snapping up.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best Color Wow deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day can feel like a whirlwind of discounts, but not every deal is worth a spot in your basket. That’s where we come in. At IndyBest, we’ve spent years tracking sales – Prime Day included – and know how to spot the real gems from the too-good-to-be-true duds. As a beauty expert who’s personally tested hundreds of products, I bring my review intel to every recommendation I make, be it The Ordinary SPF or the Mac stack elevated mascara. Now, as pull together the biggest discounts on Color Wow (and the formulas that actually work), I’ll be looking back to my guides on the best shampoos and conditioners and the best leave-in conditioners.

The best Color Wow deals for Amazon Prime Day