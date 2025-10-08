Premium VR headsets often carry eye-watering price tags, but that’s not the case with Meta models. Following the success of the impressive Meta Quest 3, the company launched the Meta Quest 3S, an even more affordable mixed-reality device offering similar performance.

Designed to bring full-color passthrough experiences to the masses, the Meta Quest 3S makes some smart compromises to hit an under $300 price point while retaining the powerful performance of its pricier sibling.

Already great value at its launch, a rare Prime Day deal has made the headset an even more tempting proposition for anyone curious about VR.

Meta Quest 3S: Was $299.99, now $249.99, Amazon.com

( Meta )

The Meta Quest 3S is the perfect entry point into the world of virtual and mixed reality, and this Prime Day deal makes it even more appealing. The Meta Quest 3S runs on the same powerful Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor as the more expensive Meta Quest 3, so games and experiences look and feel incredibly smooth. You also get the new, more comfortable touch plus controllers and full-color passthrough, which allows you to see your real-world surroundings blended with digital elements.

To keep the cost down, it utilizes the previous generation’s lenses, so the graphics aren’t quite as sharp as those of the Meta Quest 3. However, as senior tech critic Alex Lee noted in his Meta Quest 3 review, “if you’re new to VR (or mixed reality), then the Quest 3S is the best entry-level device you’ll find.”

Alex’s tests found that “It runs like a dream, has a full-colour passthrough and has a wealth of VR games and mixed-reality experiences to explore.” For gaming and getting a taste of immersive virtual tech, it’s an unbeatable headset at this price.