The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
An honest review of Cécred’s restoring hair and edge drops
Instant, dramatic results can be tempting, but this serum prioritizes long-term scalp and hair health
In an age where beauty products go viral every other hour, it’s difficult to know which to give your attention (and income) to, especially with hair loss and recovery, which has always been an issue yet has ramped up on TikTok so intensely of late. Endless testimonies of miracle serums, oils, and shampoos join the ranks of gummy vitamins and expensive scalp injections, and we have now officially reached peak hair growth optimization mode.
I had already tried and reviewed Beyoncé’s Cécred hair brand, but I remained skeptical of the restoring hair and edge drops that garnered rave reviews online. Could the $56 serum live up to the hype, or was it yet another flash-in-the-pan trend? I wasn’t willing to immediately jump on board. But when people started sharing their hairline’s progress after three months (and at least two bottles), it was clearly earning a status as a repeat investment. So much so, the drops promptly sold out for months.
Described as a “powerful daily serum” that promises to improve hair density up to one-and-a-half times, the formula, in theory, avoids the typical pitfalls of growth products. Many scalp products and supplements rely on large doses of biotin or caffeine-based bloodflow stimulants. While these can offer an initial boost, progress has been known to plateau or not work at all.
Cécred, however, uses five different peptides and a patented keratin ferment (a motif ingredient across the brand) that mimics insulin-like growth factors to keep hair in the growth phase longer or to stimulate the blood supply to the follicle.
The brand claims that its edge drops strengthen the hair renewal and regrowth systems and reduce inflammation of the follicle. Essentially, it “teaches” the hair how to grow stronger, thicker, and stay anchored. But does the $56 formula actually work? I found out.
Read more: An honest review of Victoria Beckham’s $110 foundation drops
How I tested
Scalp care has always been one of the beauty topics I’ve hyperfixated on, thanks to my own and loved ones’ experiences. And I have extensive knowledge of growth cycles and different scalp conditions, which gives me that extra edge when testing out.
While my hair overall grows normally, I have some genetic scarring alopecia at the nape of my neck and behind the ears, some hormonal hair loss at my temples, and thinner edges at the moment from tight buns and braids. I had a fair amount of hair loss around the perimeter of my hair from recent braids before trialling the drops, so I was hopeful for some regrowth and repair.
I’m diligent about giving products a chance and committing to applying daily if needed. After the tension of having braids caused some hair loss, I tested the drops to see if they could repair the damage. For six weeks, I replaced my other scalp health products with Cécred restoring hair and edge drops. I applied the drops to the perimeter of my hairline and any sparse spots, massaging the formula into my scalp for a couple of minutes until absorbed, leaving the drops on at least overnight before washing.
When trialing, I had a set of criteria for testing, based on common factors needed for scalp health, growth, and hair products overall:
- Packaging: The packaging needed to have high-quality packaging that made the drops easy to use and travel with, owing to the high price point.
- Convenience: Hair oils and serums can be inconvenient because they need to be washed out, can stain fabric, and ruin hairstyles. When testing, I considered ease of use, whether the formula disrupted my usual hair routine, and if the drops caused any staining.
- Formula: For me personally, the formulation needed to be science-driven while also respecting the capability of botanical ingredients. Cécred’s balanced both with explanations from its own experts plus others not affiliated with the brand.
- Price: The $56 had to be justified with positive changes to hair and scalp health, and the overall experience of owning and using the product, especially as multiple purchases are needed to get noticeable and longer-lasting results.
- Results: It is also hard to properly measure hair growth results when other factors like hormones, stress, nutrition, exercise, sunlight exposure, and sleep quality can dramatically affect results at any given time. But I’ve seen countless before-and-after photos with seriously impressive results from using Cécred’s drops. When testing, I paid close attention to whether the drops treated the damage from the braids. I took before and after photos so I could easily compare. I wanted my scalp to be healthier, stronger, and more fortified.
Read more: Salt & Stone natural deodorant review
Cécred restoring hair & edge drops
- What it does Improves hair density and thickness
- Why we love it
- Lightweight non-oily formula
- Great for everyday use
- Helps grow back sparse areas
- Easy to integrate into haircare routine
- Take note
- Dropper application can waste product
- High price
Cécred restoring hair and edge drops packaging and formula
While the science behind Cécred’s restoring hair and edge drops is impressive, the packaging felt less considered. The watery formula made the application messy. Unless I was extremely careful with the dropper, I’d lose an entire dose to my bathroom counter almost every time, which is not ideal for such an expensive product. Having read similar complaints online, I swapped the dropper cap for a pump spray, which changed everything.
Packaging aside, out of all the scalp serums I’ve tried, the Cécred edge drops were the easiest to use every day and fit really easily into my day or night routines. The drops left almost no residue on the roots and scalp, so I could quickly massage them in until absorbed, with no change to how my hair looked, smelled, or felt. When I used them right after washing my hair, everything still felt fresh and clean — and they didn’t build up on my scalp, even after several days of application.
Cécred restoring hair and edge drops results
After just four weeks of using the Cécred edge drops, I started to see tangible results. I noticed my baby hairs were growing in thicker and longer at a fast rate, getting closer to joining the rest of my hair over time.
Before using the drops, my temple areas had been shedding a little periodically, leaving very fine hairs behind that fell out easily with brushing or gentle massage. After using the drops, shedding reduced considerably, and I had some regrowth of stronger hairs come in.
Overall, the perimeter of my hair seemed more fortified with reduced shedding, but the most dramatic regrowth was on my baby hairs.
Are the Cécred restoring hair and edge drops worth it?
Cécred restoring hair and edge drops are worth it. If you’re committed to daily use. Beyond the six-week trial period, I’ve continued to use them most days with occasional week-long gaps, but haven’t noticed hair shedding as soon as I stopped use (which happens even with rosemary water). Even though the most obvious visible change is in my baby hairs, overall, my hair feels more anchored at the root. I also no longer have an uncomfortable tension feeling with buns and ponytails, which I often used to get even with super loose styles. I’ve also noted that less hair comes out in my brush every week, and I truly feel that the regrowth journey is a more well-rounded, longer-lasting one compared to other growth products I’ve tried.
The product could be priced lower to make it more accessible, or sold in bundle deals to reduce cost and encourage people to use it for longer. On the plus side, the high price definitely incentivizes me to commit to using it daily rather than gathering dust at the back of my cupboard.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Ava Welsing-Kitcher is a beauty editor based in Los Angeles. She has a decade’s worth of experience, accruing a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the products that do (and importantly don’t) work. She has a particular interest in haircare products, with a focus on scalp health, hair growth and loss, damage repair, and black-owned brands for curly-afro types, making her the perfect candidate for this review of Beyoncé’s brand Cécred’s restoring hair and edge drops.
Read more: Whoop vs Oura Ring – which wearable is right for you?
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks