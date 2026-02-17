An honest review of Cécred’s restoring hair and edge drops

In an age where beauty products go viral every other hour, it’s difficult to know which to give your attention (and income) to, especially with hair loss and recovery, which has always been an issue yet has ramped up on TikTok so intensely of late. Endless testimonies of miracle serums, oils, and shampoos join the ranks of gummy vitamins and expensive scalp injections, and we have now officially reached peak hair growth optimization mode.

I had already tried and reviewed Beyoncé’s Cécred hair brand, but I remained skeptical of the restoring hair and edge drops that garnered rave reviews online. Could the $56 serum live up to the hype, or was it yet another flash-in-the-pan trend? I wasn’t willing to immediately jump on board. But when people started sharing their hairline’s progress after three months (and at least two bottles), it was clearly earning a status as a repeat investment. So much so, the drops promptly sold out for months.

Described as a “powerful daily serum” that promises to improve hair density up to one-and-a-half times, the formula, in theory, avoids the typical pitfalls of growth products. Many scalp products and supplements rely on large doses of biotin or caffeine-based bloodflow stimulants. While these can offer an initial boost, progress has been known to plateau or not work at all.

Cécred, however, uses five different peptides and a patented keratin ferment (a motif ingredient across the brand) that mimics insulin-like growth factors to keep hair in the growth phase longer or to stimulate the blood supply to the follicle.

The brand claims that its edge drops strengthen the hair renewal and regrowth systems and reduce inflammation of the follicle. Essentially, it “teaches” the hair how to grow stronger, thicker, and stay anchored. But does the $56 formula actually work? I found out.

How I tested

Scalp care has always been one of the beauty topics I’ve hyperfixated on, thanks to my own and loved ones’ experiences. And I have extensive knowledge of growth cycles and different scalp conditions, which gives me that extra edge when testing out.

While my hair overall grows normally, I have some genetic scarring alopecia at the nape of my neck and behind the ears, some hormonal hair loss at my temples, and thinner edges at the moment from tight buns and braids. I had a fair amount of hair loss around the perimeter of my hair from recent braids before trialling the drops, so I was hopeful for some regrowth and repair.

I’m diligent about giving products a chance and committing to applying daily if needed. After the tension of having braids caused some hair loss, I tested the drops to see if they could repair the damage. For six weeks, I replaced my other scalp health products with Cécred restoring hair and edge drops. I applied the drops to the perimeter of my hairline and any sparse spots, massaging the formula into my scalp for a couple of minutes until absorbed, leaving the drops on at least overnight before washing.

When trialing, I had a set of criteria for testing, based on common factors needed for scalp health, growth, and hair products overall:

Packaging: The packaging needed to have high-quality packaging that made the drops easy to use and travel with, owing to the high price point.

The packaging needed to have high-quality packaging that made the drops easy to use and travel with, owing to the high price point. Convenience: Hair oils and serums can be inconvenient because they need to be washed out, can stain fabric, and ruin hairstyles. When testing, I considered ease of use, whether the formula disrupted my usual hair routine, and if the drops caused any staining.

Hair oils and serums can be inconvenient because they need to be washed out, can stain fabric, and ruin hairstyles. When testing, I considered ease of use, whether the formula disrupted my usual hair routine, and if the drops caused any staining. Formula: For me personally, the formulation needed to be science-driven while also respecting the capability of botanical ingredients. Cécred’s balanced both with explanations from its own experts plus others not affiliated with the brand.

For me personally, the formulation needed to be science-driven while also respecting the capability of botanical ingredients. Cécred’s balanced both with explanations from its own experts plus others not affiliated with the brand. Price: The $56 had to be justified with positive changes to hair and scalp health, and the overall experience of owning and using the product, especially as multiple purchases are needed to get noticeable and longer-lasting results.

The $56 had to be justified with positive changes to hair and scalp health, and the overall experience of owning and using the product, especially as multiple purchases are needed to get noticeable and longer-lasting results. Results: It is also hard to properly measure hair growth results when other factors like hormones, stress, nutrition, exercise, sunlight exposure, and sleep quality can dramatically affect results at any given time. But I’ve seen countless before-and-after photos with seriously impressive results from using Cécred’s drops. When testing, I paid close attention to whether the drops treated the damage from the braids. I took before and after photos so I could easily compare. I wanted my scalp to be healthier, stronger, and more fortified.

