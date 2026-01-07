The natural deodorant that actually works — and doubles up as a perfume

As someone who runs or lifts weights six days a week while managing a busy household and working full-time, I need a deodorant that can actually keep up with the paces I put it through. Over the years, I’ve been intrigued by natural deodorants — partly for their promise of being gentler on the body, partly because of the environmental angle — but I’ve also approached them with a healthy dose of skepticism. Many natural formulas smell nice but underperform when it comes to odor control, leaving you wondering if it’s worth the switch.

Over the past year, I set out to find a natural deodorant that could truly meet the demands of an active lifestyle. I’ve tested nearly a dozen formulas, and one has consistently risen to the top: Salt & Stone black rose and oud extra strength aluminum-free deodorant. I find myself reaching for it day after day, whether I’m hitting the gym, running errands, or juggling the chaos of family life.

With minimalist yet sophisticated packaging, elevated ingredients, and an alluring scent that’s practically replaced my perfume, this deodorant is everything you want it to be. The stick formula glides on smoothly, and the unisex fragrance is warm, woody, and fresh all at once. I love catching subtle whiffs throughout the day. It also manages to keep me largely dry and odor-free — something I can’t say about many other natural deodorants I’ve tried.

How I tested

To see how this deodorant held up in real life, I wore it during a mix of daily activities — running errands, chasing my kids, doing household chores — as well as during workouts, including weight sessions and long runs in 80- to 90-degree heat. I paid attention to how the stick applied to my skin, whether it left any residue on clothes, how the scent performed throughout the day, and how long it kept me dry and odor-free.

The packaging is minimalist yet sophisticated ( Brigitt Earley/The Independent )

Rating: 4.5/5

Pros:

Unisex fragrance

Good at managing odor

Didn't irritate the skin

Cons:

Didn't keep me completely dry during high-heat workouts

One of the first things I noticed about Salt & Stone’s deodorant is how effortlessly it glides onto the skin. Unlike some stick deodorants that can feel dry and tug at the delicate underarm skin, this formula applies smoothly and evenly, leaving no sticky residue or chalky marks behind — a rarity in the natural deodorant world.

The scent is really where this formula stands out, though. The brand offers five different scents — santal and vetiver, bergamot and hinoki, black rose and oud, neroli and basil, and saffron and cedar — but my favorite is the black rose and oud. It’s warm, woody, and fresh all at once, and reads more like a perfume than a deodorant (so much so, I often don’t need to reach for my perfume at all). I love catching subtle whiffs throughout the day. And if you want even more fragrance or longevity, the brand also makes lotions, body mists, and other products you can layer.

The aluminum-free deodorant doubles up as a subtle everyday fragrance ( Brigitt Earley/The Independent )

Performance-wise, it manages odor impressively. I tested it on long runs in 90-degree weather in the summer, and while it didn’t keep me completely dry (a tall order!), it did control odor remarkably well. For everyday life, which is far less intense than a high-heat workout, I haven’t had any issues with sweat or smell, and rarely need to reapply midday. On marathon days that combine errands, work, childcare, and evening social events, a quick touch-up gives extra peace of mind.

Overall, Salt & Stone’s deodorant balances efficacy, wearability, and elevated scent in a way that few other deodorants do — natural or otherwise.

Is Salt & Stone extra strength aluminum-free deodorant worth it?

While $20 is a steeper price tag than a typical drugstore stick, this deodorant checks all of the boxes: smooth application, zero residue, and solid all-day odor protection. It holds up through workouts and busy days, rarely requiring a midday touch-up, and the elevated scent is a welcome bonus that helps justify the price. Even as someone who was once skeptical of natural deodorants, this one has earned a consistent spot in my everyday routine — and I’ve even converted friends. I also love that the scent doubles up as a perfume.

How I tested Salt & Stone’s aluminum-free deodorant

As a busy mom of four who also runs or lifts weights six days a week, I really put this deodorant to work. I wore it during everyday activities, including errands, household chores, time at my desk, playground hangs, and dinner dates. I also put it through the wringer during workouts, from strength training to logging three- to five-mile runs in 80- to 90-degree heat.

I’ve been testing the product for nearly a year now, and over time, I’ve paid close attention to:

Application: I monitored how smoothly the stick glides onto the skin, whether it tugged or felt uncomfortable, and how easy it was to use overall.

I monitored how smoothly the stick glides onto the skin, whether it tugged or felt uncomfortable, and how easy it was to use overall. Scent: While fragrance is relatively subjective, I assessed its wearability, considering how strong it was, how long it lasted, and the variety of scent options available.

While fragrance is relatively subjective, I assessed its wearability, considering how strong it was, how long it lasted, and the variety of scent options available. Residue: I checked whether the deodorant left marks on clothes, felt sticky, or caused any chalky buildup on the skin.

I checked whether the deodorant left marks on clothes, felt sticky, or caused any chalky buildup on the skin. Efficacy: I monitored how long it kept me odor-free and whether I needed to reapply during the day.

Why you can trust Independent product reviews

Brigitt Earley has spent over 15 years reviewing beauty and personal-care products. She regularly combines advice from board-certified dermatologists with hands-on testing to find out what really works and is worth using. For a deodorant to earn her seal of approval, it has to glide on smoothly, leave no residue, and deliver on odor protection through both everyday life and intense workouts. She only recommends products she’d reach for herself day after day.