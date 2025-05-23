Best deals in Amazon’s Memorial Day sale 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Memorial Day weekend is upon us. While the holiday commemorates US military personnel, it also comes with big discounts across the board. This is especially true at Amazon, which launched its Memorial Day sale earlier this week.

The retail giant has dropped prices of thousands of items. Current highlights include $100 off Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones (was $399.99, now $298, Amazon.com), which have been superseded by the all-new WH-1000XM6 ($448, Amazon.com), and Ring’s battery video doorbell (was $99.99, now $54,99, Amazon.com) reduced to its lowest-ever price.

Aside from tech, Dyson’s supersonic nural hair dryer (was $499, now $399, Amazon.com) has plummeted in price, and Shark’s robot vacuum (was $699.99, now $399.99, Amazon.com) is now one of the lowest prices I’ve seen.

I’ve covered sales events like Memorial Day for years, and have tracked prices for the best part of a decade. With hands-on experience with most of these products — and insider knowledge of which prices are real and which are inflated — here’s all you need to know about the Amazon Memorial Day sales.

When does Amazon’s Memorial Day sale start?

This year, Memorial Day is on Monday, May 26, but Amazon’s sale started early, with discounts on appliances, tech, beauty products and more. Below are the best of the bunch, but I’ll be keeping it updated.

Best Amazon Memorial sale deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was $249, now $199, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan praised them in his review — noting that they should be a “go-to for audiophiles or those who relish the joys of great noise-canceling”. As well as having impressive sound and noise-cancelling, the AirPods Pro 2 feature the best battery life on any AirPods. While not the cheapest they’ve ever been they were $175 a few weeks ago, it’s still a good deal.

Apple AirTag four-pack: Was $99, now $74.99, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s AirTag is one of the best GPS trackers on the market. It’s slim enough to fit in — or stick on — almost anything, making commonly misplaced items easy to find. In his review, senior tech critic Alex Lee found it “ridiculously easy” to track a host of lost items.

The only drawback with AirTags is that they don’t have a keyring hole, so you have to buy an extra AirTag accessory. However, this four-pack is excellent value and should save you a little money.

Roku express 4k: Was $39, now $29.99, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Tech critic Steve Hogarty found that the Roku express 4k is the “best budget streaming device you can buy”. It has all the functionality of the more expensive Roku streaming stick, minus fancier features like voice control and Dolby Atmos sound. This is one of the best deals we’ve seen for this streamer, but prices for this tend to yo-yo, so you need to be quick.

Ninja creami: Was $229.99, now $199.99, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

When it first launched, the Ninja creami sold out everywhere almost instantly. Having tested it recently for IndyBest, I can firmly say that it more than lives up to the hype, making delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbets at a fraction of the cost of traditional ice cream makers.

Dyson V8: Was $469.99, now $349.99, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Dyson vacuums are incredibly expensive — if you ask me, the brand’s prices are a little inflated. However, one of the best ways to save on Dyson vacuums is to buy an older generation, like the V8, V10, and V11. Their suction is still much stronger than most of the rest of the market. The tradeoff is a very short runtime, especially with this V8, Dyson’s oldest cordless, but these vacuums are still worth having if you live in an apartment or small home.

JBL clip portable speaker: Was $79.95, now $49.95, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( JBL )

For the ultimate on-the-go speaker, you can’t go wrong with this JBL model. It’s waterproof, dust-proof, and comes with a built-in carabiner clip so you can take it with you wherever you go. It has a seriously impressive run-time of 12 hours and has been reduced by nearly 40 per cent.

Braun electric shaver series 9 pro: Was $319.99, now $254.91, Amazon.com

open image in gallery ( Braun )

IndyBest’s favorite luxury electric shaver now has 20 percent off at Amazon. Our grooming expert and tester Lee Kynaston loved how lightweight, gentle, but effective this model was. He wrote that the “results were some of the best — and smoothest” he achieved during the testing process. It’s a luxury product with a valuable discount.

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Tthe Coway air purifier promises to clean spaces up to 361sqft in just 12 and a half minutes — while the IndyBest team is yet to test it, it’s a trusted brand I have no trouble recommending. It also has an eco mode to conserve energy.