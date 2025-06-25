This cabin bag from Amazon is Ryanair-approved and reduced by 25%

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alongside your passport, suitable luggage is essential when heading on a summer holiday. Instead of coughing up hundreds of pounds on a premium suitcase, why not leave yourself more spending money while away by looking for a budget option?

Enter: the Aerolite lightweight hard shell suitcase, which is currently reduced by 33 per cent on Amazon. Better yet, its size - 55x35x20cm - complies with Ryanair and EasyJet’s stringent cabin baggage restrictions, so you can avoid any dreaded airport fines (that’s one way to ruin a holiday).

So, if you’re planning on jet-setting any time soon, the pocket-friendly suitcase needs to be on your radar. To find out whether the suitcase is suitable for your next getaway, keep reading for everything you need to know.

Aerolite lightweight 55cm hard shell cabin suitcase: Was £49.99, now £37.34, Amazon.co.uk

Aerolite’s cabin suitcase is now reduced by 33 per cent – a handy budget option for those in need of a cabin companion. It comes with a capacity of 34l and features a hard shell structure, which is touted for being strong and durable, so this is good news for your most prized possessions. A three-digit combination barrel padlock will afford more confidence about the security of your stuff while on the move, too. If, like us, you need all the help you can get when it comes to keeping your stuff neat and organised, several nifty features will make packing less of a chore. Think packing straps to keep clothes from flip-flopping around, while shoes can be kept secure and separate with the two elasticated shoe pockets. Plus, there’s a handy zipped pocket to house specific items like socks or other miscellaneous bits and bobs you might pick up on your travels.

Sure to make your journey more smooth sailing, four 360-degree spinner wheels should make for a smooth ride, and there’s a height-adjustable handle, so you can ferry your stuff around with ease and concentrate on looking forward to your holiday.

