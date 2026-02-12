Who is Susie Ma? What to know about the Dragons’ Den guest judge

Joining Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Steven Bartlett on tonight’s episode of Dragons’ Den is guest judge Susie Ma, founder of Tropic. Famed for its clean formulas, the brand’s roster has proved popular with everyone from Zoe Ball to Serena Williams.

The business mogul first graced our screens in 2011 as a contestant on The Apprentice, taking third place and securing a £200,000 investment in her brand Tropic from Lord Sugar, who held a 50 per cent stake until 2023. The natural cosmetics brand has since gone from strength to strength.

Among her many accolades, Ma was named as one of the most accomplished young entrepreneurs on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2018 and appeared in The Sunday Times 40 Under 40 list. Beyond her dedication to the brand, she’s passionate about giving back. Through Tropic, Ma has funded more than 7.5 million days of education for children in partnership with United World School. And she’s also helped support more than 20,000 beauty entrepreneurs across the UK. Now she’s taking her wealth of business knowledge to the den.

What is Tropic?

Susie Ma founded Tropic in 2004, selling a small range of freshly made body scrubs in London’s Greenwich market. Following her appearance on The Apprentice in 2011, Ma received backing from Lord Sugar, equating to £200,000, which allowed her to expand the brand’s collection to include skincare, make-up and body care.

What started as a kitchen table venture has grown into one of the UK’s most recognisable ethical beauty brands, built around naturally derived ingredients and freshly made formulations. Over the years, the range has broadened to include haircare and wellness supplements, while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability, refillable packaging and cruelty-free credentials.

Rather than relying on traditional retail routes, Tropic has a direct-to-consumer, ambassador-led sales model. The brand operates through a network of self-employed ‘Tropic ambassadors’ who sell products via social platforms, events and word of mouth.

Now a leading name in British beauty, Tropic has won multiple industry awards and built a loyal following. Its bestselling formulas – such as the smoothing cleanser and skin feast moisturiser – regularly feature in best-of round-ups and skincare edits, including our own.

Crucial to the brand’s ethos is giving back. The brand donates 10 per cent of all its profits to charities and good causes, from funding education with United World Schools to working with Reef Restoration Foundation to grow climate-resilient coral reefs, and stopping UK hunger with the Trussell Trust.

The best Tropic products to shop now

With Susie Ma stepping into the Dragon’s Den, we revisited some Tropic skin saviours, all tried and tested by our own team of experts.

