Every business on Dragons’ Den tonight, from Cubbi to an AI-powered cat flap

It’s been more than a decade since Susie Ma first appeared on The Apprentice and asked the question that would go on to become one of the show’s most memorable quotes: “Are the French very fond of their children?”

Since then, Susie Ma is one of the show’s biggest success stories. Swapping the boardroom for Dragons’ Den. The beauty mogul, who has gone on to build multimillion-pound brand Tropic, will sit alongside Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman as they appraise a batch of new startups.

So, who’s brave enough to face the dragons this week? From a money-saving app for new parents and children’s baking kits to an AI-powered cat flap and a portable composting toilet, here’s everything you need to know about the businesses pitching in the den tonight.

Read more: Who is guest dragon, Susie Ma?

open image in gallery ( Cubbi )

First in the den this week are sisters Olivia and Tanyka Davson, who’ve walked into the den hoping to help new and expecting parents save some money with a brand-new app.

Launched in 2023, Cubbi is a discount platform exclusively for new and expecting parents. Think Unidays for students, or the Blue Light Card for key workers. It’s free to download, but new and expecting parents have to provide proof of eligibility to start saving. Proof of eligibility includes everything from a MATB1 form and a birth certificate to an adoption letter or a baby loss certificate.

The app gives eligible users discounts on more than 150 different brands. You can get 15 per cent off at Boots, 15 per cent off at Angel and Rocket, 30 per cent off Baboodle and much more.

Craft & Crumb baking kits: Craftandcrumb.com

open image in gallery ( Craft & Crumb )

Next in the den are friends-turned-business partners Kate and Louise, who are on a mission to make home baking easier (and less stressful) for parents and their children.

Launched in 2016, Craft & Crumb creates themed bake-and-craft kits that provide families with everything they need to start baking. The kits remove the need to measure, shop or plan bakes, allowing parents to focus on the fun stuff.

The range includes biscuit-decorating sets, cupcake kits and plastic-free children’s party bags, all aimed at encouraging screen-free time in the kitchen. The products are available directly from Craft & Crumb and through Amazon.

open image in gallery ( Compo Closet )

Third into the den this week are Richard and Erica, the founders of Compo Closet, a business aiming to make off-grid sanitation cleaner, greener and far less unpleasant.

Launched in 2020, the company sells a range of portable toilets that operate without water or nasty chemicals. It has composting models that separate liquids into a removable bottle. While solids are mixed with a natural material such as sawdust or coco coir to break them down naturally, helping control odour and making the disposal easier.

The flagship Cuddy composting toilet is built for vans, boats and tiny homes, while the cuddy lite is a more portable option. The S1 dry flush sealing toilet uses an individual liner instead, sealing your number twos in a compostable bag.

OnlyCat AI-powered cat flap: From £275, Onlycat.com

open image in gallery ( OnlyCat )

And last in the den this week are brothers Martin and Tomas, the co-founders of an AI-powered cat flap designed to stop your kitties from bringing home unwanted prey.

Launched in 2025, OnlyCat’s cat flap features an AI-powered camera that screens your cats before they enter. If it detects prey, the door will remain locked. You can even get clips sent to your phone so you can see your cat’s failed attempts at bringing in live mice.

It also features a microchip scanner that reads your cat’s microchip on entry and exit, so you can stop unwanted cats from coming in, or decide when you let your cats leave. The OnlyCat cat flap costs £499, but you can also take out a monthly subscription, which costs £275 up-front and £7.99 per month.

Missed last week’s episode? Catch up on Gary Neville’s episode with our recap