The packaging on protein powders is often overwhelming. Between oversized serif fonts, pictures of muscly animals and marketing claims, it can be hard to cut through the noise and find one that’s right for you.

Two terms you will frequently see on protein powders are “whey protein concentrate” and “whey protein isolate” – but what do they mean, and should they impact your decision-making?

Below, experts tackle this topic, helping you decide which products are worthy of investing in and which ones should be swerved.

What is the difference between whey protein isolate and whey protein concentrate?

Whey is the watery portion of milk that splits from curds during the cheese-making process. This is then processed to create the whey protein powder we see on shelves.

The terms “whey protein concentrate” and “whey protein isolate” refer to the level of processing the whey is subjected to. Whey protein isolate is more filtered than whey protein concentrate, delivering greater “purity”, according to Professor Javier Gonzalez, a professor of nutrition and metabolism at the University of Bath’s Centre for Nutrition, Exercise and Metabolism.

“Whey protein isolate is approximately 90 per cent protein and whey protein concentrate is approximately 80 per cent protein,” he adds.

As a result, whey protein concentrate contains slightly more carbohydrates and fat per serving, while whey protein isolate tends to be the pricier option.

“It makes essentially no functional difference as long as the total amount of protein is met,” says Professor Gonzalez. “However, to meet the same amount of protein, concentrate does provide a few more calories.”

To use products from one of the UK’s leading protein brands, Myprotein, as an example, the whey protein concentrate contains 1.8g of fat, 2.7g of carbohydrates, 22g of protein and 114 calories per 30g serving. The whey protein isolate contains zero fat, 1.3g of carbohydrates, 25g of protein and 108 calories. At the time of writing, the former cost £21.99 per kilogramme, while the latter cost £28.49 per kilogramme.

Beyond elite athletes or those looking to dial in their diet, the nutritional differences will be negligible enough to overlook for the sake of saving a few pounds.

However, a bonus perk of whey protein isolate is that it contains less lactose courtesy of the filtration process, making it a solid option for people who are lactose intolerant.

open image in gallery Whey protein isolate has a slightly higher protein content and a lower carbohydrate content than whey protein concentrate ( Getty/iStock )

Do you need protein powder?

Before you choose whether to buy whey protein concentrate or whey protein isolate, it’s first important to establish whether you need high protein products at all.

Protein powders are supplements, and should be treated as such – supplementing shortcomings in a balanced, nutritious diet, rather than replacing food.

“The recommended nutrient intake for protein in the UK is 0.75 grams per kilogram of body weight,” says Professor Gonzalez.

“There are some good arguments that a little higher than this – up to 1.2g/kg – may have additional benefits for muscle health and weight control. The requirements of athletes can be even higher than this – up to around 1.8g/kg.”

If you are already hitting these figures through your diet, chances are you do not need to use protein powder.

Older generations tend to require more protein to aid muscle maintenance and tissue repair. Keen exercisers will also need higher intakes to support their efforts – this is particularly true if you do strength training, with protein providing amino acids, which provide the building blocks to maintain and grow muscle, among other bodily tissues.

