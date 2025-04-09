Jump to content
Decathlon’s latest treadmill has an impressive party trick – but should you buy it?

Could this be the best affordable treadmill on the market?

Harry Bullmore
Fitness writer
Wednesday 09 April 2025 06:58 EDT
I put this piece of kit through its paces and this is why it stood out for me
Buying a treadmill is a bit of a balancing act. You can go for a budget option, but risk ending up with a rickety thing that feels rubbish to run on, or splash out on all the bells and whistles while irreparably denting your bank account.

Decathlon has a habit of splitting the difference, providing affordable machines that outperform their modest price tags – so of course, they earn their spot on our best treadmills list.

The brand’s latest addition – the run 100 (£499.99, Decathlon.co.uk) – is more affordable than most. But could it maintain Decathlon’s price-defying reputation?

As a fitness writer I’m always keen to put a machine through its paces and figure out if the value for money is there, so to find out if this piece of kit might be worth it, I headed to the company’s flagship store in London and took the run 100 for a spin.

How I tested the Domyos run 100

During my visit to Decathlon’s massive Surrey Quays site, I donned my gym gear and started racking up the miles.

I tested the treadmill at all speeds (1-14 kph) before flicking through the features on offer; 30 adjustable pre-set programmes, shortcut buttons to change the speed, a magnetic remote and the ability to fold flat. For this final feature, I tried folding it down and popping it back up again to see how quick (and idiot-proof) the process was.

When delivering a final verdict, the comfort, stability and function of the machine was considered, as well as the available features and how well they work.

Domyos 14 kph compact and foldable treadmill run 100

Domyos 14kph compact and foldable treadmill run 100
  • Dimensions: 150cm x 75cm footprint, 120cm x 45cm running belt
  • Screen type: Push-button screen
  • Incline range: -
  • Speed range: 1-14kph
  • Warranty: Two years
  • Additional extras: 30 pre-set programmes
  • Why we love it
    • Compact and foldable
    • Comfortable running surface
    • Good value for money
  • Take note
    • Shaking at higher speeds
    • Narrow running belt
    • No incline settings

The Domyos run 100 treadmill is Decathlon’s most compact treadmill to date. The rails and monitor fold down in seconds with the push of a pedal on the base (and a helping hand), leaving the machine just 13cm thick – handy for stashing in smaller spaces like under a sofa or upright against a wall.

To my mind, this is its standout feature, and it’s a mightily good one to have. I don’t know about you, but I don’t have a dedicated gym space in my home, nor do I want a treadmill taking up residency in my living room. This compact customer provides an elegant solution.

As a regular but aggressively recreational runner, the max speed of 14 kph suited me down to the ground. It’s relatively quiet at these top-end paces too, with my footfall proving to be the loudest sound.

The combination of quick change buttons and a nifty magnetic remote allowed me to change the speed without breaking stride. However, the screen does shake significantly when you push the pace past the 10 kph mark.

Happily, this doesn’t impact performance too much. There is shaking at higher speeds, but I was still able to run in comfort. The belt offers a light and comfortable bounce without feeling too springy, and there was no juddering of the belt underfoot at any speed.

It is on the narrower side (the running surface measures 120cm x 45cm), which worried me when I first saw it. But as a taller runner standing at 6ft 3in (on a good day), I found I didn’t have any problems catching the side rails while running. Although this might be an issue for larger users.

Now onto the features. Given it’s on the lower end of the treadmill price spectrum, you wouldn’t expect this machine to have an in-built screen like the Peloton tread or NordicTrack X24. But it is a fraction of the cost.

The backlit console is easy to read while running, and displays all the basic metrics you need for a solid session, including time elapsed, distance covered, estimated calories burned and pace.

You’re not going to get any more technical insights like cadence, but most people can rely on their fitness tracker for this data nowadays.

There are also 30 pre-set programmes available – 10 for “calorie burn”, 10 for “endurance” and 10 for “interval training”. These are all straightforward to get started with, and I liked that you could adjust the level (or difficulty) before you began to suit your fitness level.

Beyond this, Decathlon’s team says you can link to the Domyos e-connected app, as well as Kinomap and Zwift, for a more connected experience, although I didn’t get the chance to try this out.

  1.  £499 from Decathlon.co.uk
The Verdict:

If you don’t have much space but still want a treadmill to help you up your mileage when the weather turns sour, this is a brilliant option. The ability to fold it down to 13 cm thick and store it upright or under a sofa is a major perk, and it still offers solid performance for a budget exercise machine.

The machine, while shaky at top speeds, provides a comfortable running surface with its lightly bouncy belt. However, larger users may find the limited width constricting

As far as features are concerned, it’s fairly basic – the run 100 can link to third-party apps like Zwift on a phone or tablet, but you won’t find follow-along classes like you might on a connected treadmill with an in-built screen. However, if you have a running plan to follow from a coach or simply want to run, it has everything you need for a good workout.

It’s also exceptional value. This is why, if you’re looking for a space-savvy treadmill that’s under £500, I think it’s a fantastic option. However, if you want maximum bang for your buck, I’d be tempted to invest the extra £99.99 to buy Decathlon’s mid-range option, the Domyos run500 (£599.99, Decathlon.co.uk).

While it still folds flat and can also be stored upright, it isn’t quite as compact. But it offers a much sturdier running surface, and it’s the treadmill I would buy if I was looking to add one to my at-home workout arsenal.

