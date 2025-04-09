Decathlon’s latest treadmill has an impressive party trick – but should you buy it?

Domyos 14 kph compact and foldable treadmill run 100
- Dimensions: 150cm x 75cm footprint, 120cm x 45cm running belt
- Screen type: Push-button screen
- Incline range: -
- Speed range: 1-14kph
- Warranty: Two years
- Additional extras: 30 pre-set programmes
- Why we love it
- Compact and foldable
- Comfortable running surface
- Good value for money
- Take note
- Shaking at higher speeds
- Narrow running belt
- No incline settings
The Domyos run 100 treadmill is Decathlon’s most compact treadmill to date. The rails and monitor fold down in seconds with the push of a pedal on the base (and a helping hand), leaving the machine just 13cm thick – handy for stashing in smaller spaces like under a sofa or upright against a wall.
To my mind, this is its standout feature, and it’s a mightily good one to have. I don’t know about you, but I don’t have a dedicated gym space in my home, nor do I want a treadmill taking up residency in my living room. This compact customer provides an elegant solution.
As a regular but aggressively recreational runner, the max speed of 14 kph suited me down to the ground. It’s relatively quiet at these top-end paces too, with my footfall proving to be the loudest sound.
The combination of quick change buttons and a nifty magnetic remote allowed me to change the speed without breaking stride. However, the screen does shake significantly when you push the pace past the 10 kph mark.
Happily, this doesn’t impact performance too much. There is shaking at higher speeds, but I was still able to run in comfort. The belt offers a light and comfortable bounce without feeling too springy, and there was no juddering of the belt underfoot at any speed.
It is on the narrower side (the running surface measures 120cm x 45cm), which worried me when I first saw it. But as a taller runner standing at 6ft 3in (on a good day), I found I didn’t have any problems catching the side rails while running. Although this might be an issue for larger users.
Now onto the features. Given it’s on the lower end of the treadmill price spectrum, you wouldn’t expect this machine to have an in-built screen like the Peloton tread or NordicTrack X24. But it is a fraction of the cost.
The backlit console is easy to read while running, and displays all the basic metrics you need for a solid session, including time elapsed, distance covered, estimated calories burned and pace.
You’re not going to get any more technical insights like cadence, but most people can rely on their fitness tracker for this data nowadays.
There are also 30 pre-set programmes available – 10 for “calorie burn”, 10 for “endurance” and 10 for “interval training”. These are all straightforward to get started with, and I liked that you could adjust the level (or difficulty) before you began to suit your fitness level.
Beyond this, Decathlon’s team says you can link to the Domyos e-connected app, as well as Kinomap and Zwift, for a more connected experience, although I didn’t get the chance to try this out.