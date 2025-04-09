Decathlon’s latest treadmill has an impressive party trick – but should you buy it?

Buying a treadmill is a bit of a balancing act. You can go for a budget option, but risk ending up with a rickety thing that feels rubbish to run on, or splash out on all the bells and whistles while irreparably denting your bank account.

Decathlon has a habit of splitting the difference, providing affordable machines that outperform their modest price tags – so of course, they earn their spot on our best treadmills list.

The brand’s latest addition – the run 100 (£499.99, Decathlon.co.uk) – is more affordable than most. But could it maintain Decathlon’s price-defying reputation?

As a fitness writer I’m always keen to put a machine through its paces and figure out if the value for money is there, so to find out if this piece of kit might be worth it, I headed to the company’s flagship store in London and took the run 100 for a spin.

How I tested the Domyos run 100

During my visit to Decathlon’s massive Surrey Quays site, I donned my gym gear and started racking up the miles.

I tested the treadmill at all speeds (1-14 kph) before flicking through the features on offer; 30 adjustable pre-set programmes, shortcut buttons to change the speed, a magnetic remote and the ability to fold flat. For this final feature, I tried folding it down and popping it back up again to see how quick (and idiot-proof) the process was.

When delivering a final verdict, the comfort, stability and function of the machine was considered, as well as the available features and how well they work.

